Comedian Theo Von Announces Dates For Fall 2021 Comedy Tour!

Comedian legend and podcast host Theo Von will be heading out on a live stand-up comedy tour this Fall. The tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO on Sept. 17 and will stop across 15 cities in the U.S.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday at 10AM local at Theovon.com/tour. Get that hitter!

THEO VON TOUR DATES:

Friday, Sept. 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Friday, Sept. 24 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

Saturday, Sept. 25 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

Friday, Oct. 1 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Friday, Oct. 8 – Wilmington, DE – Grand Opera House^

Saturday, Oct. 9 – Wilkes Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center^

Friday, Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre^

Saturday, Oct. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre^

Friday, Oct. 22 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center^

Friday, Nov. 5 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

Saturday, Nov. 6 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

Thursday, Nov. 11 – Albany, NY – The Egg

Friday, Nov. 12 – Buffalo, NY – Kleinhans Music Hall

Saturday, Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Davidson Theatre

^non Live Nation dates

ABOUT THEO VON:

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen weekly on his podcasts THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING, which each garner millions of listens/views a month.

Theo has appeared numerous times on Joe Rogan’s podcast, THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, regularly on Joey Diaz’s THE CHURCH OF WHATS HAPPENING NOW, and was voted guest of the year on THE FIGHTER AND THE KID by TFATK listeners two years in a row. He has MULTIPLE straps.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. Theo has made appearances on INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, WHY? WITH HANNIBAL BURESS, ARSENIO, LAST COMIC STANDING, was the winner of Comedy Central’s REALITY BITES BACK, and LIVE AT GOTHAM.

If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can; which varies. He currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles.

