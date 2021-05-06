(HED) P.E. Announce “Sandmine” EP and Headlining Tour Dates

Legendary SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have revealed details for their upcoming “Sandmine” EP”, set for release on July 23rd, 2021 via Suburban Noize Records. (HED) P.E. will commemorate the new release by hitting the road starting July 23rd in Las Vegas, NV for a month-long headlining tour. The tour will also mark the first time the band performed tracks off their critically acclaimed twelfth-studio, “Class of 2020”, which was released last year.
Pre-order “Sandmine” online at this location – Click here >
“After the success of ‘Class of 2020’, we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter…all these experiences fueled the inspiration for Sandmine. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape,” comments frontman Jared Gomes. “On ‘Class of 2020’ we went back to our roots with the back-to-basics approach; but on this one we mixed all those elements together with our signature G-Punk sound and a pissed off ‘Sandmine’ was born. I cannot wait for the world to hear this one.”
Recorded at Gomes home studio in Idaho, the seeds of “Sandmine” were triggered by producer/songwriter Remy Dovianus who co-wrote and co-produced the EP. Dovianus has been a lifelong (HED) P.E. fan and recorded the guitar and bass in The Netherlands with a goal of harnessing the signature sound of the band’s biggest albums. Drummer Jeremiah “Trauma” Stratton laid down his drums with an emphasis complimenting the deep metallic grooves.
Frontman Jared Gomes is at the top of his game and ever defiant on “Sandmine”, recording vocals that draw inspiration from the raw aggression of Suicidal Tendencies and Rage Against The Machine, mixed with the unfiltered hardcore tones of Hatebreed. “Sandmine” encapsulates the old thrashiness and ferocity of early (Hed) P.E albums, weaving together a complex mixture of poignant punk-rock, brutal riffs, and bludgeoning drums that packs a walloping punch.
Preorders for Sandmine are available now at https://shop.srh.com/
‘Sandmine’ EP Track Listing:
1 – Sandmine
2 – False Prophet
3 – R.T.R
4 – Death Trip
5 – Let Me Know
TOUR DATES:
07/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards
07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s
07/25 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre
07/27 – Denver, CO – Hermans Hideaway
07/28 – Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove
07/29 – Janesville, WI – Back Bar
07/30 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
07/31 – Chersterfield, MI – Diesel
08/01 – Battle Creek, MI – Music Factory
08/03 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
08/04 – Kansasville, WI – LIVE @ 1175
08/05 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater
08/06 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Rockstar Lounge
08/07 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon
08/08 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
08/10 – St. Joseph, MO – Café Acoustic
08/11 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
08/12 – Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theater
08/13 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note
08/14 – Indianapolis, IL – Emerson Theater
08/15 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault
08/18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live
08/19 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
08/20 – Leesburg, VA – Tally HO
08/21 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
08.22 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
08/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
08/24 – Altoona, PA – McGarvey’s
08/25 – Binghamton, NY – The Cave
08/26 – Chicopee, MA – Geraldines
08/27 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall
08/28 – Frenchtown, NJ – Arties
08/29 – Pipestem, WV – Metal In The Mountains
ABOUT (HED) P.E.
(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. For over two decades, the band has toured the world alongside hard rock chart-toppers like Papa Roach and Linkin Park, hardcore legends Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the iconic Ozzfest Tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.