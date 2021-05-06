(HED) P.E. Announce “Sandmine” EP and Headlining Tour Dates

Legendary SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have revealed details for their upcoming “Sandmine” EP”, set for release on July 23rd, 2021 via Suburban Noize Records. (HED) P.E. will commemorate the new release by hitting the road starting July 23rd in Las Vegas, NV for a month-long headlining tour. The tour will also mark the first time the band performed tracks off their critically acclaimed twelfth-studio, “Class of 2020”, which was released last year.

“After the success of ‘Class of 2020’, we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter…all these experiences fueled the inspiration for Sandmine. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape,” comments frontman Jared Gomes. “On ‘Class of 2020’ we went back to our roots with the back-to-basics approach; but on this one we mixed all those elements together with our signature G-Punk sound and a pissed off ‘Sandmine’ was born. I cannot wait for the world to hear this one.”

Recorded at Gomes home studio in Idaho, the seeds of “Sandmine” were triggered by producer/songwriter Remy Dovianus who co-wrote and co-produced the EP. Dovianus has been a lifelong (HED) P.E. fan and recorded the guitar and bass in The Netherlands with a goal of harnessing the signature sound of the band’s biggest albums. Drummer Jeremiah “Trauma” Stratton laid down his drums with an emphasis complimenting the deep metallic grooves.

Frontman Jared Gomes is at the top of his game and ever defiant on “Sandmine”, recording vocals that draw inspiration from the raw aggression of Suicidal Tendencies and Rage Against The Machine, mixed with the unfiltered hardcore tones of Hatebreed. “Sandmine” encapsulates the old thrashiness and ferocity of early (Hed) P.E albums, weaving together a complex mixture of poignant punk-rock, brutal riffs, and bludgeoning drums that packs a walloping punch.

‘Sandmine’ EP Track Listing:

1 – Sandmine

2 – False Prophet

3 – R.T.R

4 – Death Trip

5 – Let Me Know

TOUR DATES:

07/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Liquid Joe’s

07/25 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

07/27 – Denver, CO – Hermans Hideaway

07/28 – Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove

07/29 – Janesville, WI – Back Bar

07/30 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

07/31 – Chersterfield, MI – Diesel

08/01 – Battle Creek, MI – Music Factory

08/03 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

08/04 – Kansasville, WI – LIVE @ 1175

08/05 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater

08/06 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Rockstar Lounge

08/07 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon

08/08 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

08/10 – St. Joseph, MO – Café Acoustic

08/11 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

08/12 – Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theater

08/13 – Harrison, OH – Blue Note

08/14 – Indianapolis, IL – Emerson Theater

08/15 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault

08/18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live

08/19 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

08/20 – Leesburg, VA – Tally HO

08/21 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

08.22 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

08/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

08/24 – Altoona, PA – McGarvey’s

08/25 – Binghamton, NY – The Cave

08/26 – Chicopee, MA – Geraldines

08/27 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall

08/28 – Frenchtown, NJ – Arties

08/29 – Pipestem, WV – Metal In The Mountains



ABOUT (HED) P.E.

(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. For over two decades, the band has toured the world alongside hard rock chart-toppers like Papa Roach and Linkin Park, hardcore legends Suicidal Tendencies, as well as the iconic Ozzfest Tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.

