Myles Kennedy Releases Lyric Visualizer for Pensive Ballad “Love Rain Down”

With the release of his sophomore solo album just days away, Myles Kennedy showcases the musical diversity of The Ides Of March with the unveiling of the pensive ballad “Love Rain Down.” The song showcases the softer side of the upcoming album. The genesis of the track has been around for years and is reminiscent of what fans and critics were drawn to on his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger. The acoustic introduction builds until the band – drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier – joins in on the second verse and rides out the rest of the track. Lyrically, Myles delivers a plea born out of the longing for answers and solace from all of the dark possibilities of the day as he sings “Let your love rain down. Let it wash away the sorrows I’ve found.” The song is available via all digital service providers and a lyric visualizer for the song can be seen below:

“Love Rain Down” is the fourth track released from the upcoming Napalm Records album The Ides Of March ­– scheduled for release on May 14th. While Year Of The Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles’ mind, The Ides Of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter. Prior to the latest song, Myles released album-opener “Get Along,” the title track and longest song on the album “The Ides Of March” and the current single “In Stride.” “In Stride” is moving up the Active Rock charts and is currently in the Top 25. The Ides Of March is now available for pre-order in various configurations. These include a Digital Album, Jewelcase CD (available worldwide), and CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide). It will also be available in various vinyl configurations including 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl (available worldwide), 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (available worldwide) and Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark “A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide). Fans that pre-order The Ides Of March digitally will receive instant downloads of “Love Rain Down,” “Get Along,” ‘The Ides Of March” and the current single “In Stride.” All available versions of The Ides Of March can be ordered here: https://smarturl.it/MK-TheIdesOfMarch.The Ides Of March was produced by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

As things around the world continue to improve coming out of the recent global pandemic, Myles Kennedy has a few tour dates confirmed as The Ides Of March Tour with more dates to be announced. Myles will be making stops in Kansas City, MO at the Uptown Theater on June 23rd, Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre on June 24th, and as part of the Danny Wimmer events alongside Halestorm in Hoffman Estates, IL at the Now Arena on June 26th and Oshkosh, WI at the Ford Festival Park on June 27th. All shows will be socially distanced with Covid protocols in place. All information on shows and tickets can be found at www.myleskennedy.com.

About Myles Kennedy:

At this point, Myles Kennedy’s voice precedes him. Certainly, it courses through six chart-topping albums from gold-selling rock juggernaut Alter Bridge, three records with Slash and The Conspirators, two albums from The Mayfield Four, his 2018 solo debut Year of the Tiger, and guest appearances for everyone from Disturbed and Halestorm to Gov’t Mule, Sevendust, Mark Morton and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. For as much as he remains renowned for his skyscraping timbre and earth-quaking bluesy wail, his musicianship also encompasses eloquent songcraft, thoughtful cinematic arrangements, and, of course, dynamic guitar fireworks as explosive as his astounding vocal range. Myles Kennedy burst on the music scene in 1990, but it wasn¹t until 1995, through his band The Mayfield Four, that he gained some notoriety. It was when the Mayfield Four toured opening for hitmakers Creed that Myles Kennedy would meet Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips. This meeting would eventually lead to the formation of Alter Bridge, the band that would become Myles’ calling card to the world. In 2008, the legacy of Myles Kennedywas circling the music industry and eventually found its way to members of Led Zeppelin. A now legendary story, Myles was asked to jam with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham for a potential project that never materialized. In 2009, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was working on a solo project and tapped Myles Kennedy to do vocals on two songs on that release. That partnership would lead to Myles becoming the vocalist for his other rock band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. This relationship would also lead to Myles Kennedy singing for the iconic Guns N’ Roses at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2012 after band founder Axl Rose was unable to attend. Through Myles’ various projects, he has appeared on The Tonight Show; Jimmy Kimmel Live; Conan; has had music used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few; and appeared in the motion picture Rock Star. 2018 marked a new chapter in Myles’ career when he released his long-awaited debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, to critical and commercial success. With his new solo album, The Ides Of March, Myles Kennedy showcases the talent that has made him one of the premier frontmen of modern music today.

