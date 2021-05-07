WALKING PAPERS Release Video For “Creation Reproduction and Death”

WALKING PAPERS (frontman Jefferson Angell and keyboard player/longtime collaborator Benjamin Anderson) released the latest video for “Creation Reproduction and Death” yesterday from their critically acclaimed third album, THE LIGHT BELOW , exclusively on PancakesAndWhiskey.com. It was directed by The Boredom Killing Business with Cory Ingram, Konstantin Komarov and Bob Wayne.

The song is now available for streaming and download here, and the video can be seen now on the band’s official YouTube page or check it out below.

It’s the fourth video release from THE LIGHT BELOW , which was released February 5 via Carry On Music and can be purchased or streamed here. Videos for the album’s first three singles, “Divine Intervention,” “The Value of Zero” and “What Did You Expect?” can be seen on the band’s official YouTube and Vevo pages.

As singer Jefferson Angell explains, “I wrote ’Creation Reproduction and Death’ while contemplating how much time we have left, how we’ll spend it and who will we spend it with? It’s a question we can only answer for ourselves compounded by the pressure that we may not know if we made the right decision until there is no time left to do anything about it. After making three epic videos, we wanted to cut loose and have a good time. We hope people will enjoy watching the video as much as we had fun making it!”

To listen to WALKING PAPERS is like gaining access to a secret society, like stumbling upon your new favorite bar behind an unmarked door — the kind where every patron has a story, and every night is a late one. With THE LIGHT BELOW , we’re once again invited behind the velvet curtain, to the smoke-filled room where whiskey-voiced Angell holds court, telling his tales over bluesy riffs with an alluring darkness.

Known for his bruised, evocative vocals, and craftsman-like songwriting, Angell uses the new album to build on an already formidable catalog, with a cinematic style that oscillates between lust and loathing. Described by Angell as “a sort of mindfulness exercise,” the new tracks focus restless energy left in the wake of personal loss and creative self-doubt. “I’ve always used music as a way to deal with negative experiences and to figure myself out,” he explains, “I’ve lost a few close friends the last couple years and some of these songs provided the light I needed to process that. Those same songs have now become a way to continue a conversation with the ghosts.”

With a diverse array of legendary supporting members itching to hop in and jam over the years, including Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), it’s no surprise that caliber of musicianship is what WALKING PAPERS has become notorious for. This time around, they’ve recruited Will Andrews (drums), Gregor Lothian (Saxophone), and Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots) for some roof-raising guitar work on “Divine Intervention” as well as “Stood up at the Gates of Heaven.”

“Who you’re playing with obviously changes the dynamics of what you’re doing,” explains Angell. “As with most labor of love projects there was blood, sweat and tears, but those shared the space with a lot of laughs and personal epiphanies. It’s never easy to articulate something you hear in your head to another person. But in the end, what we achieved was beyond our expectations and I think we’re all better for it.”

About Carry On Music:

Carry On Music is a partnership between the artist community and a global music and management company led by music industry veteran Tom Lipsky. Carry On’s executive team has achieved success with such iconic artists as Rush, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, The Steve Miller Band, and many more. With representatives in Raleigh, New York, and Nashville, Carry On Music represents a diverse roster of established artists, as well as developing new artists through its record label and artist management divisions. Carry On Music LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHNL Holdings, Inc. (NY).

