Worlds Collide When ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Explodes Onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray On June 15th!

Witness a spectacular battle for the ages when “Godzilla vs. Kong” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on May 21. From Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is directed by Adam Wingard (“The Guest,” “You’re Next”) and stars Alexander Skarsgård (“The Legend of Tarzan,” TV’s “Big Little Lies”) and Millie Bobby Brown (TV’s “Stranger Things”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD beginning on June 15.

On May 21, “Godzilla vs. Kong ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at homefor $29.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On June 15, "Godzilla vs. Kong" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. "Godzilla vs. Kong" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Godzilla vs. Kong” will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Godzilla vs. Kong” will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

ABOUT “ GODZILLA VS. KONG ”

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

The film was directed by Adam Wingard (“The Guest,” “You’re Next”) from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Max Borenstein (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Kong: Skull Island”), story by Terry Rossio (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD.

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies,” “The Little Drummer Girl”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Christine,” “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Joker,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Shun Oguri (“Weathering with You”), Eiza González (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), with Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun,” “The Hateful Eight”), star in this epic adventure.

The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present a Legendary Pictures Production, a film by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

4K, BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

Commentary by Director, Adam Wingard (only on 4K and Blu-ray)

* Special features will be available from select digital retailers on May 21.

