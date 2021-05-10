Lindsey Stirling Announces 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour Dates

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, has announced the dates for her summer 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour. The 35-date cross-country outing, featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza, supports Stirling’s latest chart-topping studio album Artemis as well as her current single “Lose You Now.” PRESS HERE to watch Stirling’s official announcement video “First Tour In Forever.”

Tickets are on sale now; visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for all ticketing details. Special VIP packages are also available, including limited Meet & Greet Experiences, an invitation to Lindsey’s World (a pre-show party where Lindsey will share her experiences in life and music), an immersive experience showcasing Stirling’s costumes and memorabilia, and music more; PRESS HERE for details.

“Not only am I over the moon about finally bringing my Artemis tour to the U.S. but I’m excited to be a part of the first wave of tours going out post lockdown,” shares Stirling. “People are craving connection so so badly, so as the world reopens, I know this is going to be a magical time we all remember for the rest of our lives. There is nowhere I’d rather experience it than on stage with my fans.”

The Artemis U.S. Tour kicks off July 3rd in Kansas City, MO and heads to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 7th before stopping in such cities as Salt Lake City, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, and Nashville. Stirling will take over the famed Beacon Theatre in New York City on August 2nd and Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on August 30th. The summer trek will also perform in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Phoenix, San Diego, Reno, Portland, and Seattle, among many others, before wrapping September 10th in Milwaukee at Summerfest. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

“Lose You Now,” Stirling’s emotive pop hit about loss and grief with artist, producer, and songwriter Mako, stems from the instrumental-only track “Guardian” off her album Artemis. Since its release earlier this year, “Lose You Now” (BMG) has amassed over 6 million global streams, including over 3 million views on the song’s beautifully moving music video, as well as featured placements on American Idol and “Train Tracks” on SiriusXM The Pulse. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for “Lose You Now.” The duo also recently issued an acoustic version of the song, stripping it down to just piano and a full string accompaniment – PRESS HERE to listen to “Lose You Now (Acoustic).”

Artemis, Stirling’s fifth studio album released September 2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. The 13-track album, which has racked up over 100 million total streams, features the singles “Underground,” “Artemis,” “Sleepwalking,” “Between Twilight”and “The Upside” featuring Elle King along with “Love Goes On and On” featuring Amy Lee. Stirling also turned Artemis into a successful comic book series, with the fourth edition available to pre-order now and the fifth edition coming this summer. PRESS HERE to listen to Artemis.

LINDSEY STIRLING TOUR DATES

Artemis U.S. Tour with special guest Kiesza



Saturday, July 3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Monday, July 5 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center+

Tuesday, July 6 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

Wednesday, July 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 8 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Friday, July 9 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Saturday, July 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, July 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, July 24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, July 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Tuesday, July 27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

Thursday, July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, July 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Monday, August 2 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Tuesday, August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Friday, August 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Saturday, August 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Monday, August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Tuesday, August 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wednesday, August 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday, August 12 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Saturday, August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Monday, August 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, August 17 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Wednesday, August 18 – Oakdale, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

Thursday, August 19 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Monday, August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater*

Tuesday, August 31 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre*

Wednesday, September 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre*

Friday, September 3 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion*

Saturday, September 4 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre*

Monday, September 6 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*

Tuesday, September 7 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater*

Thursday, September 9 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater+

Friday, September 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

+indicates pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 11; general on-sale on Wednesday, May 12

*indicates rescheduled date

About Lindsey Stirling:

Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the Arizona-raised, Los Angeles-based artist has racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling’s sophomore album Shatter Me was certified Gold by the RIAA, after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and holding the #1 spot on the Classical Albums Chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Her third studio album Brave Enough, featuring guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Christina Perri, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon and others, earned Stirling her second Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album.” Stirling closed out 2020 with her all-new, live-streaming holiday special “Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays,” which she independently created, produced, and financed. The hour-long ticketed special, which drew over 100,000 views from tens of thousands of fans and families worldwide, featured performances to seasonal favorites off Stirling’s chart-topping holiday album Warmer In the Winter in addition to the breathtaking performance of her hit “Crystallize,” where Stirling hung by her hair for a captivating Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial display – PRESS HERE to watch.

Additionally, Stirling co-wrote The New York Times best-selling book The Only Pirate at the Party with her sister Brook S. Passey, was the runner-up on Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” and has appeared on“America’s Got Talent.” The multi-hyphenate star is also currently helping families in need through her nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.