In This Moment Announce Fall 2021 Tour With Black Veil Brides

Grammy-nominated band IN THIS MOMENT will make their triumphant return to the road this September. Support will come from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black.

The band will embark on a headline U.S. tour this fall, dubbed “The In-Between Tour.” The trek kicks off on September 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska and winds through the country before wrapping on November 21 in Atlanta. All confirmed dates are below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10am local time. Get them here.

In This Moment are eager to return to stages and connect with fans — while playing new material as well as the classics and fan-favorites from their catalog.

“We are elated and excited for the upcoming ‘The In-Between Tour’ with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black,” the band says. “This tour has been a long time coming and we’ve all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can’t wait to see all of you. Let’s make some memories we’ll never forget.”

Additionally, In This Moment singer Maria Brink has partnered with tourmate and BVB vocalist Andy Black for a track along with composer Tyler Bates. The duo duet on DC Comics’ The Dark Nights: Death Metal track “Meet Me In The Fire,” which will be released on May 19 on Loma Vista Recordings.

In This Moment released their seventh album Mother, in March of last year Roadrunner/Atlantic. The album is available here.

LISTEN TO IN THIS MOMENT:

“Hunting Grounds”

“The In-Between”

“As Above So Below”

IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:

WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED, + RAVEN BLACK:

9/17 — Lincoln, NE — Centennial Mall & M Street — Outdoor Stage

9/18 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque

9/19 — Dallas, TX — Southside Ballroom

9/21 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

9/22 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

9/24 — Lubbock, TX — Lone Star Amphitheatre

9/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

9/27 — Denver, CO — Mission Theatre

9/29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues

9/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

10/2 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

10/3 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

10/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/7 — Casper, WY — Casper Events Center

10/8 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena

10/10 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival

10/12 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center

10/13 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom

10/14 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

10/16 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre

10/19 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre

10/20 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory at The District

10/22 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

10/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

10/24 — Minneapolis, MN — Myth Live

10/26 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Expo C

10/27 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live

10/29 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre

10/30 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!

10/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

11/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora

11/3 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

11/5 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater

11/6 — Montclair, NJ — Wellmont Theatre

11/7 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

11/9 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

11/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

11/12 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues

11/13 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center

11/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

11/16 — Richmond, VA — The National

11/17 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

11/19 — Tampa, FL — Hard Rock Events Center

11/20 — Lake Buena Vista, CA — House Of Blues

11/21 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.