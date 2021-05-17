In This Moment Announce Fall 2021 Tour With Black Veil Brides

Grammy-nominated band IN THIS MOMENT will make their triumphant return to the road this September. Support will come from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black.
The band will embark on a headline U.S. tour this fall, dubbed “The In-Between Tour.” The trek kicks off on September 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska and winds through the country before wrapping on November 21 in Atlanta. All confirmed dates are below.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10am local time. Get them here.
In This Moment are eager to return to stages and connect with fans — while playing new material as well as the classics and fan-favorites from their catalog.
“We are elated and excited for the upcoming ‘The In-Between Tour’ with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black,” the band says. “This tour has been a long time coming and we’ve all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can’t wait to see all of you. Let’s make some memories we’ll never forget.”
Additionally, In This Moment singer Maria Brink has partnered with tourmate and BVB vocalist Andy Black for a track along with composer Tyler Bates. The duo duet on DC Comics’ The Dark Nights: Death Metal track “Meet Me In The Fire,” which will be released on May 19 on Loma Vista Recordings.
In This Moment released their seventh album Mother, in March of last year Roadrunner/Atlantic. The album is available here.
LISTEN TO IN THIS MOMENT:
“Hunting Grounds”
“The In-Between”
“As Above So Below”
IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:
WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED, + RAVEN BLACK:
9/17 — Lincoln, NE — Centennial Mall & M Street — Outdoor Stage
9/18 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque
9/19 — Dallas, TX — Southside Ballroom
9/21 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center
9/22 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre
9/24 — Lubbock, TX — Lone Star Amphitheatre
9/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
9/27 — Denver, CO — Mission Theatre
9/29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues
9/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre
10/2 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues
10/3 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield
10/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
10/7 — Casper, WY — Casper Events Center
10/8 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena
10/10 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival
10/12 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center
10/13 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom
10/14 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre
10/16 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre
10/19 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre
10/20 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory at The District
10/22 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
10/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom
10/24 — Minneapolis, MN — Myth Live
10/26 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Expo C
10/27 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live
10/29 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre
10/30 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!
10/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
11/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora
11/3 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
11/5 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater
11/6 — Montclair, NJ — Wellmont Theatre
11/7 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
11/9 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
11/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
11/12 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues
11/13 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center
11/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
11/16 — Richmond, VA — The National
11/17 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall
11/19 — Tampa, FL — Hard Rock Events Center
11/20 — Lake Buena Vista, CA — House Of Blues
11/21 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle