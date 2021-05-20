Iconic Series ‘Behind The Music’ Returns In July Only On Paramount+

The legendary music documentary series BEHIND THE MUSIC is back! The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences featuring artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.

The original series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, July 29. Talent confirmed for the reimagined BEHIND THE MUSIC include:

Jennifer Lopez

LL Cool J

Ricky Martin

Huey Lewis

Busta Rhymes (newly announced)

Fat Joe (newly announced)

Check out the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series below!

