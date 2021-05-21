THE OTHER LA Release Debut Single “Waiting on the Rain” Via Freak Machine Records

The Other LA have signed to FREAK MACHINE RECORDS, the home of Fit For Rivals and Renee Phoenix. The band’s debut single, “Waiting On The Rain”, produced by Mitch Marlow (New Years Day, In This Moment) released today to all major platforms!

“I wrote this song when I was living in a confusing time in my life. It’s about waiting for the perfect time to escape and find your purpose in life. If you’re not happy in a job, relationship, or location, it’s best to go out and live your best life instead of living in misery.-” says Aria.

The Other LA is the freshest band to break onto the scene. From packing out venues in their hometown of Nashville, TN, and supporting acts like Halestorm, Lacey Sturm, and Lacuna Coil, TOLA delivers a heavy-hitting, headline-worthy show.

What makes The Other LA stand out is their seemingly effortless ability to connect emotionally with any audience. Aria (lead singer/songwriter) shares her journey of balancing Aspergers and overcoming adversity through her intimate lyrics and raw vocal performances that soar over the crowd. TOLA delivers a full-on musical assault, showcasing their comradery through their showmanship and sense of community within their audience. It’s easy to feel immediately part of

the journey.

The Other LA is on its way to becoming the hottest young rock group to capture listeners worldwide. Their highly anticipated self-titled EP, coming out on Freak Machine Records has a TBD release date in 2021.

The Other LA Tour Dates:

Saturday, 6/5 Clarksville, TN The Warehouse

Friday, 6/11 Hattiesburg, MS w/Roses Unread Karen’s Landing

Saturday, 6/12 Ocean Springs, MS w/Roses Unread The Juke Joint

Thursday, 6/24 Indianapolis, IN w/Roses Unread Black Circle

Friday, 6/25 Kent, OH w/Roses Unread The Outpost Concert Club

Saturday, 6/26 Parkersburg, WV w/Roses Unread The Dils Center

Friday, 7/2 Huntsville, AL w/Renee Phoenix Shagnasty’s

Saturday, 7/3 Biloxi, MS w/Renee Phoenix b’LUX

