Rock Legends Night Ranger To Release ‘ATBPO’ Album In August Via Frontiers Music Srl

Legendary hard rockers Night Ranger are set to release their 12th studio album, “ATBPO” on August 6, 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. “ATBPO” stands for And The Band Played On, an ode to making music during the covid era. It will be available on CD and Vinyl (several limited edition, color vinyl versions), as well as digitally across all streaming platforms. Today, fans can get their first taste of the album with the release of ‘Breakout’, the first single and music video from the album. Check it out below! — Pre-order/save “ATBPO” HERE: https://orcd.co/atbpo

The band began writing the album in early 2020, amid the onset of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock ‘n roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we are in. Throughout “ATBPO”, we hear Night Ranger continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011’s “Somewhere In California”. Ten years on, and two highly acclaimed albums later, “High Road” and “Don’t Let Up”, the band’s latest studio work shows them still burning with that high octane hard rock energy they are known for. Night Ranger has always had a knack for killer melodies, intricate instrumentation, and captivating lyrics; “ATBPO” delivers all of that and more.

“The process was strange but the outcome rocks.” – Jack Blades

“This record was incredibly hard to do as we could not be in a room together with all the COVID-19 issues that were going on. But sometimes you do your best work when there’s a deadline approaching.” – Kelly Keagy

“It’s been a crazy but fun task trying to write and finish this new record in a Covid situation. A few zoom video gatherings got us started. With everybody in the band having their own home studios, we were all able to elaborate and add our own textures to each song. As a Vintage Guitar Collector, I was able to add some great classic sounds to rhythm and solos using my 57 Strat and 52 Goldtop! I hope everyone enjoys the record!” – Brad Gillis

Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and enjoyed a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs having a significant impact on popular culture, Night Ranger continues to grow their fanbase. The band is proof that powerful songs alongside incredibly talented musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.

Night Ranger is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

“ATBPO” is available on CD, Digital, and the following LP versions:

“ATBPO” Red Vinyl – Available Everywhere

“ATBPO” Crystal Vinyl – Frontiers U.S. & EU Webstore Exclusive, Limited to 400 Copies

“ATBPO” Blue Vinyl – Newbury Comics Exclusive, Limited to 300 Copies

“ATBPO” Yellow Vinyl – Night Ranger Webstore Exclusive, Limited to 400 Copies

A bonus track, ‘Savior’ appears on the CD & LP versions of “ATBPO” only. See the full tracklisting below.

“ATBPO” Tracklist: 1. Coming For You 2. Bring It All Home To Me 3. Breakout 4. Hard To Make It Easy 5. Can’t Afford A Hero 6. Cold As December 7. Dance 8. The Hardest Road 9. Monkey 10. A Lucky Man 11. Tomorrow 12. Savior (Bonus Track – CD & LP versions only) Night Ranger Line-Up: Jack Blades – Bass and Vocals Kelly Keagy – Drums and Vocals Brad Gillis – Guitars Eric Levy – Keyboards

