Buckcherry Release Official Music Video For “Hellbound”

BUCKCHERRY premiere today the video for the title track of their forthcoming album Hellbound, set for release on June 25th. Check it out below.

The video, directed by KasterTroy and shot in Las Vegas, follows the release last month of the video for the song “So Hott.” The “Hellbound” track is available now for download and streaming on all DSPs here.

The Hellbound album remains available for pre-order in North America at Buckcherry.com and in the UK, Europe, and Australia at Earache.com/buckcherry.

The “Hellbound” tour, which starts June 1 in Kansas City, has added three additional shows: August 6 in Sioux City, Iowa at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino; September 11 at Summerfest in Milwaukee; and November 5 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayerville, NJ. Information on all dates for the 2021 “Hellbound” North America tour can be found at Buckcherry.com

BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:

6/1 — Kansas City, MO —Uptown Theatre

6/2 — Wichita, KS — Cotillion

6/4 — Kearney, NE — Joe’s Honkey Tonk

6/5 — Denver, CO — The Venue

6/6 — Colorado Springs, CO — Sunshine Studios

6/8 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theatre

6/10 — Minot, ND — The Original Bar and Grill

6/11 — Scottsbluff, NE — Shots Bar and Grill

6/12 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

6/13 — St Louis, MO — Pops

6/15 — Cedar Park, TX — Haute Spot

6/16 — San Antonio, TX — Rock Box

6/18 — Corpus Christi, TX — Brewster’s

6/19 — Ft Worth, TX — Rail Club

6/20 — Tyler, TX — Country River Club

6/25 — Texarkana, AR — Crossties

6/26 — Houston, TX — Outdoor Warehouse Live

6/28 — Ft Smith, AR — Temple Live

6/29 — Huntsville, AL — Shagnasty’s

7/1 — Kansasville, WI — 1175

7/2 — Evansville, IN — KC’s Marina Point

7/3 — Hannibal, MO — National Tom Sawyer Day

7/5 — Lancaster, NY — Lancaster Motorsports Park

7/7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Vinoski Winery

7/9 — Gettysburg, PA — Gettysburg Bike Week

7/10 — Streator, IL — Streator July 4 Fest

7/14 — Omaha, NE — Barnato Lounge

7/16 — Joplin, MO — Guitars

7/17 — Chickasaw, OK — Legends Event Park

7/19 — Memphis, TN — Lafayette’s Music Room

7/20 — Baton Rouge, LA — Basin Music Hall

7/21 — Jay, OK — MAO Event Center

7/23 — Chesterfield, MI — Diesel

7/24 — Grover Hill, OH — Whetzel Motor Rally

7/25 — Cincinnati, OH —Riverfront Live

7/30 — Columbus, OH — King of Clubs

7/31 — Marietta, Oh — Adelphia Music Hall

8/1 — Indianapolis, IN — Hi Fi ANNEX

8/3 — Madison, WI — Majestic

8/5 — Dubuque, IA — Five Flags Event Center

8/6 — Sioux City, IA — Hard Rock Hotel & Casno

8/10 — Columbia, MO — Blue Note

8/14 — Shiley Acres, VA — Shiley Acres

8/15 — Knoxville, TN — Cotton Eye Joe’s

8/17 — Hobart, IN — Hobart Theatre

8/19 — Ft Wayne, IN — Pieres

8/20 — Lombard, IL — Brauerhouse

8/21 — Escanaba, MI — UP State Fair – Grandstand

8/22 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

8/27 — Fountain, MN — Beaver Bottoms Saloon

8/28 — Walker, MN — Northern Lights Casino

8/29 — Clear Lake, IA — Surf Ballroom

8/31 — West Peoria, IL — Crusens

9/1 — Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

9/3 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

9/4 — Charlotte, NC — Park Expo Center

9/5 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal

9/7 — Ardmore, OK — Heritage Hall

9/10 — Flandreau, SD — Royal River Casino

9/11 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

9/12 — Flint, MI — Machine Shop

9/14 — Cleveland, OH — HOB

9/15 — Syracuse, NY — Sharkey’s Event Center

9/17 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

9/18 — Blackthorne, NY — Blackthorne Fest

9/24 — Santa Clarita, CA — Canyon Club

9/25 — Agoura Hills, CA — Canyon Club

9/26 — Montclair, CA — Canyon Club

9/28 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee

9/30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Royal

10/1 — Cheyenne, WY — Outlaw

10/2 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

10/4 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

10/5 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw

10/7 — Calgary, AB — Eagle Event Center

10/8 — Dawson Creek, BC — Encana Event Center

10/9 — Edmonton, AB — Century Casino

10/11 — Red Deer, AB — Bo’s Bar Stage

10/12 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Center

10/14 — Regina, SK — Conexus Art Center

10/15 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre

10/18 — Thunder Bay, ON — NV Music Hall

10/19 — Sault Ste Marie, ON — SOO Blasters

10/21 — Sudbury, ON — The Grand

10/22 — London, ON — London Music Hall

10/23 — Ottawa, ON — Barrymore’s

10/25 — Halifax, NS — Marquee

10/26 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar

10/27 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar

10/30 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

10/31 — Portland, ME — Aura

11/2 — New Bedford, MA — Vault at Greasy Luck

11/4 — Norwalk, CT — Granite St Music Hall

11/5 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

11/6 — Farmingdale, NY — Mulcahey’s

11/8 — Baltimore, MD — The Recher

11/9 — Harrisburg, PA — Club XL

11/10 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans

