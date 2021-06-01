3 Doors Down Announce “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour”

3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20thAnniversary Tour. “Kryptonite,” which launched their career, has become a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th Anniversary of their debut, and for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for the tour will be available HERE .

Special guests Seether, who currently have the #1 Record at Rock Radio, will join the tour as direct support on select dates throughout the summer.

“Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we released The Better Life.” 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold shares. “That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer. It’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!” Earlier this year, 3 DOORS DOWN released a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song “Escatawpa Sessions” as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The “Escatawpa Sessions,” recorded in the band’s Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album of The Better Life are also available now, and each feature four new bonus tracks including, “The Better Life (XX Mix),” a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, “Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic),” “Be Like That (2000 Acoustic),” and “Wasted Me (With Harp Version).” Order THE BETTER LIFE 20th Anniversary Editionnow HERE . Tickets for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10am local time. On select shows, 3 Doors Down will be offering special 20th anniversary VIP packages. All VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, June 2, at 10am local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 3 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. More information can be found at 3doorsdown.com .

Three Doors Down 2021 U.S. Tour Dates June 26 — Greeley, Colo. @ Island Grove Regional Park *

July 17 — Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center *

July 18 — Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena *

July 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

July 23 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater *

July 24 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Ampihtheatre *

July 29 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *

July 30 — Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland *

July 31 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Aug. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Aug. 06 — Indianapolis, Ind, @ TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park *

Aug. 07 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug. 12 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove Casino *

Aug. 13 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino #

Aug. 14 — Belcourt, N.D. @ Sky Dancer Casino *

Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

Aug. 20 — Baltimore Md. @ MECU Pavilion *

Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

Aug. 27 — Funner, Calif. @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal ^

Aug. 28 — Maricopa, Ariz. @ The Event Center at Harrah’s AK Chin Casino ^

Aug. 29 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vino Robles Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 31 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic Theater *

Sept. 02 — Corning, Calif. @ Rolling Hills Casino *

Sept. 03 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort *

Sept. 05 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Street Experience *

Sept. 07 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Sept. 08 — Denver, Colo. @ Bellco Theatre *

Sept. 10 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt %

Sept. 11 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair %

Sept. 12 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park %

Sept. 23 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept. 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

Sept. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater *

Sept. 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion $

Oct. 01 — Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park $

Oct. 02 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (opener TBA)

Oct. 07 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

Oct. 08 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park !

Oct. 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !

Oct. 14 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place *

Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live *

Oct. 16 — West Palm, Fla. @ iThink Financian Amphitheatre * *Seether

#Candlebox

^Theory of a Deadman

$ Chayce Beckham

$ Blackberry Smoke

! Koe Wetzel 3 Doors Down Online:

