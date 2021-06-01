Slipknot Announce Dates For ‘Knotfest Roadshow Tour 2021’

SLIPKNOT, one of the most thrilling and visceral musical collectives on the planet, are excited to announce a return to the road for their incendiary 2021 incarnation of the KNOTFEST ROADSHOW. Support comes from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE.

The 25-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band’s previously announced KNOTFEST IOWA hometown show in Des Moines on September 25th. The KNOTFEST ROADSHOW’s first official date happens at Tinley Park, IL on September 28th, with the tour then snaking its way across the US, wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

SLIPKNOT frontman, Corey Taylor says:

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Tickets will be available on pre-sale to KNOTFEST subscribers from 10am local time on June 2nd, with a general on-sale from 10am local on June 4th, over at KnotfestRoadshow.com.

Last week SLIPKNOT also confirmed the exciting news that they have returned to the studio and are working on new material, with artistic visionary and percussionist, M.Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan confirming to UK media that they are making “God music”. Be the first to see exclusive ‘behind the scenes’ footage of the band at work by subscribing to join the community over at KNOTFEST.COM, where you’ll also be eligible to pre-order KNOTFEST ROADSHOW ahead of the on-sale date to the general public.

SLIPKNOT’s live show continues to thrill their fiercely loyal following, selling out bigger venues with each outing. Reviews of their last sold-out European arena tour, which was completed mere weeks before the world locked down, were unanimous in their praise, with Kerrang! awarding London’s sold-out 20,000 cap O2 Arena show a 5/5 rating, declaring “there is no better metal band on earth than this.”

The band’s current album, the critically lauded We Are Not Your Kind is highlighted by the singles, Nero Forte, Solway Firth, and the LP’s lead track Unsainted, which was recently certified Gold in the U.S. The three tracks feature an M. Shawn Crahan-directed official music video, each of which trended worldwide on YouTube (all videos) upon release – with Unsainted at #1 globally for a full 24 hours.

For further information on KNOTFEST, including all your ticketing needs, click through to KnotfestRoadshow.com.

KNOTFEST ROADSHOW TOUR DATES:

9/25/2021 – Des Moines, IA – National Balloon Classic Field

9/28/2021 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2021 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

10/1/2021 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

10/2/2021 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

10/3/2021 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

10/5/2021 – Syracuse, NY – St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

10/8/2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

10/9/2021 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

10/10/2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12/2021 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

10/13/2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

10/15/2021 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

10/17/2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/19/2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/20/2021 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/22/2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/23/2021 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/24/2021 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/26/2021 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/28/2021 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/29/2021 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/30/2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

11/1/2021 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

11/2/2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

