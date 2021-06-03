‘Mortal Kombat’ (2021) Set For Digital and 4K UHD Release In July!

Experience every bone-crunching, sword-clashing, blood-spattering moment when “Mortal Kombat” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on June 11. The film is directed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marking his feature directorial debut. The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD beginning on July 13.

The ensemble includes Lewis Tan (TV’s “Into The Badlands”) as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee (“The Meg”) as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (“The Little Death”) as Kano, Tadanobu Asano (“Battleship”) as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks (TV’s “True Blood”) as Jax, Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Liu Kang, with Chin Han (“The Dark Knight”) as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim (“The Raid: Redemption”) as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Hiroyuki Sanada (“The Wolverine”) as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. Also featured are Max Huang as Kung Lao and Sisi Stringer (“Bloody Hell”) as Mileena.

On June 11, “Mortal Kombat ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On July 13, "Mortal Kombat" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. "Mortal Kombat" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“Mortal Kombat” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

‘MORTAL KOMBAT’ SYNOPSIS

MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Sorcerer Shang Tsung (Chin Han) has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson), as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies from Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“Mortal Kombat” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Deleted Scenes From Game to Screen: The Making of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters

Fight Koreography

Into the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat

Anatomy of a Scene

“Mortal Kombat” DVD contains the following special feature:

Deleted Scenes

