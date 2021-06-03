Primo the Alien’s ‘Heart on the Run / Rock Professor’ Limited Edition Vinyl Now Available For Pre-Order!

Primo the Alien has revealed that her double EP – ‘Heart on the Run / Rock Professor’ – is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp!

This 12″, Limited Edition, vinyl features a high quality gatefold sleeve, pink/purple opaque swirl vinyl records, and FOUR VINYL-EXCLUSIVE SONGS.

With your pre-order of the Heart on the Run / Rock Professor vinyl, you’ll receive a digital copy of all songs on the double EP, instantly (streaming via the free Bandcamp app and also available as a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more).

Of the release highly anticipated release, Primo the Alien states:

This is such a special moment for me & a huge achievement in my career. I’m lucky yo have to many who’ve helped support me as I made this dream a reality, and I’d like to thank them. Of course, I wouldn’t be the artist I am without my friends and family. My mom, sister, and husband are my biggest champions. Thank you to Spencer Gibb & Samara Simpson for helping me get the ball rolling on this project and lending their ears and expertise when needed. Bob Boyd of Ambient Digital delivered the most gnarly digital and vinyl masters, and I’m grateful for his patience as I navigated the world of vinyl for the first time. Thank you to my dear friends Jessica Merton (harms), Bennett Jackson (rad guitars) & Richard Rusincovitch for tracking. Also, lots of love to Spaceflight Records. Eternal gratitude & respect to Taylor J. Webb for taking my shit to the next level & being a wonderful creative partner. When I first met w Taylor about working together, I told him, “I’m not a *real* producer.” He looked at me seriously & said, “Yes, you are.” The sentiment may seem obvious as I’ve produced Primo the Alien music on my own since the inception of this project, but, for some reason, I didn’t believe in my abilities. Don’t get me wrong, Taylor didn’t spout off inspirational quotes, stroke my ego, or blow hot air. Instead, he respected me, my talent, and my musical instincts. The songs Taylor produced w me are unmistakable (Side A). He elevated my whole sound & brought out the best in me as a producer & writer. He also mixed Side A & B (digital and vinyl) and, he killed it. So, thank you, Taylor. Cheers to the first of many! Finally, thank YOU- for encouraging me to take this risk, for your support, & for believing in me. Sending my love and gratitude.

– Primo the Alien

