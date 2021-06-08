Bright Eyes Announce More Live Shows For 2021 Summer Tour

Bright Eyes have added eight dates to their Summer tour schedule. The beloved band will play their first shows since 2011 in support of their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. The album, considered a ‘reunion’ of sorts following a nine year hiatus for the trio, was released on Dead Oceans in August 2020 to international acclaim. Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott haven’t played a full show together since wrapping the tour for The People’s Key in Honolulu in November 2011. They were the musical guests on several late night TV shows last summer, recording at their Omaha studio for quarantine performances, their longest set being for NPR’s Tiny Desk.

The 2021 live band will include Down in the Weeds contributors Jon Theodore (drums), Macey Taylor (bass) and Miwi LaLupa (guitar/vocals), along with a chamber orchestra. Support comes from Lucy Dacus (all shows) plus Japanese Breakfast (New Haven, CT) and Waxahatchee (Forest Hills Tennis Stadium). Tickets on sale from Friday June 11th – available via www.thisisbrighteyes.com.

Bright Eyes most recent release was a cover of Vic Chestnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life” in February.

Bright Eyes Tour Dates:

July:

(All shows with Lucy Dacus)

Tue 27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre * (Tickets HERE)

Wed 28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl * # (Tickets HERE)

Thu 29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks (Tickets HERE)

Fri 30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors) (Tickets HERE)

Sat 31 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium ^ (Tickets HERE)

August:

Tue 03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion * (Tickets HERE)

Wed 04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater * (Tickets HERE)

Thu 05 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * (Tickets HERE)

Fri 06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * (Tickets HERE)

Sat 07 – Atlanta, GA @The Eastern * (Tickets HERE)

Sun – 08 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces * (Tickets HERE)

* New date

# Japanese Breakfast + Lucy Dacus supporting

^ Waxahatchee + Lucy Dacus supporting

