PLUSH Announces Debut Album and Summer Tour Dates

Upstate New York all-female rock band PLUSH enters the studio with producer Johnny K (Staind, 3 Doors Down, Disturbed) to record their debut album to be released this Fall on Pavement Entertainment. Having formed during the Covid-19 lock downs, the band released their first single “Hate” earlier this year, which has climbed to number 29 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and continues to rise. PLUSH has been making headlines throughout the rock scene, being one of the first all-female rock bands under the age of 21 to emerge in some time.

The ladies of PLUSH are thrilled about going into the studio to record a full-length album. Vocalist/guitarist Moriah Formica says, “I’m super excited to get into the studio with my bandmates! We have a mix of some heavy songs, as well as some ballads. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the finished product!”

Fans of PLUSH have been eagerly anticipating new music from the band. To give them a taste of what’s to come, PLUSH has put together a preview of 3 new songs that will be featured on the upcoming album.

Drummer Brooke Colucci adds, “Recording our own album is a dream come true! Working with Johnny K in the past was an absolute pleasure and I’m so honored to be able to work with him again! Super excited to get into the studio and put out some new music!” Bassist Ashley Suppa shares, “This journey feels more and more unreal each day, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside such incredibly talented bandmates. Our first album means so much to each of us, and we hope that it will to everyone else as well.” Lead guitarist Bella Perron says, “I’m very excited to be working on our first album! I can’t wait to share new music soon!” PLUSH is also gearing up for some live shows. To kick off the summer, the following performances have been announced for 2021, including an exciting full-blown USA tour to be announced soon! PLUSH Tour Dates: 8/13/21 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair 8/18/21 – Kenosha, WI @ Kenosha County Fair 8/19/21 – Wonder Lake, IL @ Alibi Pub (special limited capacity intimate show) In addition to the summer dates, PLUSH has announced their inclusion on the Voragos rock festival, which will be a unique vacation experience that takes place on a cruise ship from February 16-21, 2022, and feature performances from Rob Zombie and Chevelle. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at Voragos.com. Stream PLUSH’s debut single “Hate” on all digital platforms here: https://orcd.co/hate For the latest news on PLUSH, please visit: Official Site: plushrocks.net Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PLUSHOFFICIAL/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/plushrocks/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/PLUSHROCKS/

