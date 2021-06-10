All-Star Comedy Lineup Announced For ‘Just For Laughs Escapes – Cancun’

Montreal-based comedy festival Just For Laughs unveiled the concept and lineup for their first-ever curated travel experience, Just For Laughs Escapes – Cancun, taking place November 3-7, 2021. Collaborating with leading travel company Pollen Presents, Just For Laughs will be taking over Barcelo Maya Grand Resorts, creating a premier experience of top-tier comedic programming, featuring stand-up comedy, interactive events, bespoke activities, pool parties, club nights, all-inclusive amenities and more with fans from around the world. This new project welcomes fans to experience star-studded stand-up comedy and comedy podcasts in sunnier and more exotic destinations.

Lauded as the world’s largest international comedy festival, Just For Laughs has brought the industry’s most iconic names to Montreal for nearly 40 years. As a mecca for both emerging and established comedians alike, JFL’s events have featured the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Hannah Gadsby, Sebastian Maniscalco, Russell Peters, John Mulaney, Bo Burnham, Jo Koy, Amy Schumer, and countless others.

Whether you’re a comedy enthusiast or simply want to experience something outside of the norm, Just For Laughs Escapes – Cancun will pair one of the world’s marquee travel destinations with a power house comedy lineup including star acts such as Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Steve-O, Nicole Byer, Jay Pharoah, Girls Gotta Eat, Donnell Rawlings, Ron Funches, Debra DiGiovanni, the Goddamn Comedy Jam and more! Programming includes solo/headlining shows, multi-comic shows, Q&As, podcast recordings, exclusive VIP events and more.

Travel packages include five-star luxury accommodations, full Just For Laughs hotel takeover, and gourmet food and drink, plus access to stand-up comedy sets, live podcast recordings, and late night events. Early bird packages start at $859 USD.

Pollen Presents also offers a COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee ensuring the event is 100% refundable if cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.

More information on travel packages and prices can be found on the Pollen Presents website – pollen.co

About Pollen

Pollen is a leading travel experience company, curating and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Members enjoy experiences together, immersing themselves in multi-day itineraries that combine live entertainment, parties, and relaxation in more than 50 popular destinations, creating unforgettable memories. Members can discover and book these experiences exclusively on pollen.co and the Pollen app. Pollen has already launched sold-out bespoke mini-breaks with mega stars like J Balvin, Marshawn Lynch and Ozuna.

About the Just for Laughs Group

Founded in 1983, the Just for Laughs Group is the most important player in the global comedy industry. Under the management of Groupe CH, Bell Media and ICM Partners, the company is an international powerhouse in the creation of multi-platform comedy content. Every year, it entertains millions of spectators with its festivals on Canadian and international stages, in Montréal – the biggest comedy event in the world – as well as in Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney and Bermuda. The Group organizes shows featuring thousands of comics from Canada and other countries, including established artists as well as up-and-comers; stages its own comedy shows and musicals; produces touring shows; broadcasts digital and televised content (notably Gags, which is shown in 150 countries and followed by an online audience of ten million on YouTube); manages talented artists; and is the originator of the ComedyPRO and JPR Pro industry conferences. www.hahaha.com

