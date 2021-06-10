FIRST DATE: Official Trailer Debuts For Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp’s Wild Action-Comedy!

The official trailer for ‘First Date’ has been unveiled. The film was written and directed by Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp and stars. Check out the trailer and official poster art for the film below.

Synopsis: Shy highschooler Mike finally summons the courage to ask out his badass neighbor Kelsey, only to realize he’s missing a key element for a successful date – the car. Panicked and low on cash, he’s conned into buying a beat up ‘65 Chrysler. Mike’s plan to win over Kelsey soon turns into a surreal misadventure when they are inexplicably targeted by a pair of cops, a criminal gang, and a vengeful cat lady. A night fueled by desire, bullets, and burning rubber makes any other first date seem like a walk in the park. In this perfectly executed throwback thrill ride, directing duo Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp deftly weave together elements of dark comedy, teen romance, shoot ’em up action and classic coming-of-age story, creating a truly entertaining ride that never misses a beat. This refreshing mix of tones, coupled with a break-out performance from Tyson Brown as Mike, make FIRST DATE a truly outstanding first feature.

Magnet Releasing will release FIRST DATE in theaters and on demand July 2nd, 2021.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.