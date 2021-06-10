Scream Factory’s ‘Summer of Fear’ Kicks Off June 20-26 on Shout! Factory TV

Scream Factory™ and Shout! Factory TV™ are ready to beat the heat this summer with the Summer of Fear. For one week only, fans can scream and stream a threateningly themed double feature every night from Sunday, June 20 to Saturday, June 26.

The Summer of Fear slate kicks off Sunday, June 20 with The Stepfather and its sequel for Father’s Day, and continues nightly with creepily curated double features, including Cat & Mouse (The Cat O’ Nine Tails, Ben), Mad Scientists (The Brain That Wouldn’t Die, Brain Dead) and College Horror (Sorority House Massacre, Hell Night).

Summer of Fear can be viewed nightly June 20-26 beginning at 6 p.m. PT on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, and Local Now.

The Summer of Fear films will also be available for streaming on demand across Shout! Factory TV platforms, on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.

Summer of Fear Schedule:

Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day):

· 6 p.m. PT: The Stepfather

· 8 p.m. PT: The Stepfather II

Monday, June 21 (Cat & Mouse):

· 6 p.m. PT: The Cat O’ Nine Tails

· 8 p.m. PT: Ben

Tuesday, June 22 (Space Horror):

· 6 p.m. PT: Galaxy of Terror

· 8 p.m. PT: Forbidden World

Wednesday, June 23 (Sequel):

· 6 p.m. PT: The Terror Within

· 8 p.m. PT: The Terror Within II

Thursday, June 24 (Mad Scientists):

· 6 p.m. PT: The Brain That Wouldn’t Die

· 8 p.m. PT: Brain Dead

Friday, June 25 (Werewolves):

· 6 p.m. PT: Bad Moon

· 8 p.m. PT: The Company of Wolves

Saturday, June 26 (College Horror):

· 6 p.m. PT: Sorority House Massacre

· 8 p.m. PT: Hell Night

