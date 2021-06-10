WEEZER Debuts New Song “Tell Me What You Want” and “Weezy Mode” Level in Wave Break

Following Weezer’s headline performance at Summer Game Fest’s Kick Off Live!, Funktronic Labs is thrilled to announce “Weezy Mode”, a level centered around Weezer’s new song, “Tell Me What You Want”, will be playable tomorrow when Wave Break launches on Steam and Switch! Alongside the game, “Tell Me What You Want” releases tomorrow on all music streaming platforms; click HERE to pre-save the song.

In an effort to eliminate the challenges creators often face with popular music, Weezer and Funktronic Labs, in partnership with Crush Games, have taken steps to ensure “Tell Me What You Want” is stream-safe, so it can be freely used on Twitch, YouTube and anywhere else without being blocked or losing monetization. Additionally, the song will be available to Twitch creators via its rights-cleared audio library, Twitch Soundtrack.

“I remember bumpin’ Weezer’s Pinkerton cassette on my walkman as a dorky teenage kid, but never in a million years did I imagine I’d work with them in the future. It truly is an indie developer’s dream,” said Eddie Lee, President of Funktronic Labs.

Coinciding with the performance was the announcement of an exclusive 7-inch vinyl release for “Tell Me What You Want” made in partnership with our friends at iam8bit. The vinyl, with a decorative wave pattern on the B-side and housed in a custom jacket designed by Cory Schmitz, will be available for pre-order tonight at 9 p.m. PDT on iam8bit.com!

2021 has continued the Weez-assaince of the last few years, seeing the band release not one but two much-loved albums — an orchestral pop album called OK Human in January, which features the smash single “All My Favorite Songs,” and an homage to their metal roots called Van Weezer in May. The band’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” went platinum earlier this year as well. This summer, Weezer will be embarking on the Hella Mega tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy; click HERE for dates/tickets.

About Wave Break

Wave Break is the world’s first skateBOATING game, inspired by arcade skateboarding classics. Grind, grab, kickflip and shoot your way through an explosive 80s crime-filled Miami Vice themed world.

Enjoy an episodic single player campaign, ranked online multiplayer, multiple custom game modes, and an advanced park creator. From tropical beaches to frozen tundras, ride the waves and score the world’s biggest combo with style.

Key Features:

SINGLE PLAYER CAMPAIGN: Challenge yourself with familiar objectives, collectibles and high score missions. It’s skateBOAT or die as the rivalry between Wave Break’s usual suspects plays out in an episodic storyline involving guns, kickflips, and blood money.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER: Compete to be the best flippin’ champ in online ranked matchmaking, or group up with online friends in custom game modes.

MULTIPLE GAME MODES: Compete for high scores in Trick Attack, battle it out in Deathmatch, or practice and refine your skills in Free Play mode.

PARK CREATOR: Create the park of your dreams using our advanced in-game Park Creator! Create and edit ONLINE with friends, or do it solo for super-focus.

CUSTOMIZATION: Unlock hundreds of custom clothing for maximum stylin’, as well as tons of decals and decorations for your boats. Upgrade stats and unlock gear as you play and earn money.

STREAM SAFE SOUNDTRACK: Vibe out to Wave Break’s fresh and 100% stream safe soundtrack featuring original songs from some of the best synthwave artists in the scene like Timecop1983, Kalax, and many more!

