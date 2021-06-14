‘The Dead Zone’ Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray To Be Released In July Via Scream Factory!

He can see the future. But can he escape it? On July 27, 2021, Scream Factory proudly presents the classic psychic thriller from Stephen King and David Cronenberg The Dead Zone in a definitive Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release, featuring a brand-new 4K scan of the original camera negative. The release comes loaded with bonus features including new interviews with actress Brooke Adams, production manager John M. Eckert and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov, alongside four new audio commentaries with director of photography Mark Irwin and film historians Michael Gingold, Dr. Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr, and Daniel Schweiger.

Fans who order from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster featuring brand-new artwork, while supplies last.

School teacher Johnny Smith (Chistopher Walken) had a beautiful fiancée, a rewarding career and a fortunate life … until one tragic accident changed everything. After slamming into an 18-wheeler, Johnny is plunged into a five-year coma. When he awakens, he finds his true collision was with destiny – he now has the remarkable gift (or curse) of seeing into the future. From horror master Stephen King and Director David Cronenberg (Scanners, Dead Ringers), this supernatural thriller turns an everyday guy into a reluctant hero … saving children in danger, helping the police and finding a serial killer. But Johnny’s next vision may be his most terrifying yet …

Special Features:

• NEW 2021 4K scan of the original camera negative

• NEW Sarah’s Story – an interview with actress Brooke Adams

• NEW Cold Visions: Producing The Dead Zone – featuring interviews with production manager John M. Eckert and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov

• NEW Audio Commentary with director of photography Mark Irwin

• NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Michael Gingold

• NEW Audio Commentary with film historian/author Dr. Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

• NEW Audio Commentary with film music historian Daniel Schweiger with isolated score selections

• Trailers from Hell – Mick Garris on The Dead Zone

• Memories from The Dead Zone

• The Look of The Dead Zone

• Visions of The Dead Zone

• The Politics of The Dead Zone

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Behind the Scenes still gallery

