‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Starring Angelina Jolie To Hit Blu-Ray In August!

Uncover the truth when “Those Who Wish Me Dead” arrives for early Premium Digital Ownership and Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), Blu-ray and DVD. The film is directed by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and stars Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Maleficent”) and Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men”).

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” will be available Premium Digital Ownership for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP beginning on Friday, July 2. The title will be available on participating digital platforms where you purchase and rent movies.

On August 3, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” will be available on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” Blu-ray includes the following special feature:

Making Those Who Wish Me Dead

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” DVD includes the following special feature:

Those Who Wish Me Dead First Look

Synopsis: Oscar winner Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper reeling from the loss of three young lives she failed to save from a fire. When she comes across a bloodied and traumatized 12-year-old boy, the two set out together to cross miles of thick forest. Braving deadly lightning storms that challenge even Hannah’s well-honed survival skills, they’re unaware of the true dangers they face as they’re hunted by two killers while a massive fiery blaze heads straight for them.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.