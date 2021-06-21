Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan Announce Two Nights of Arena Shows For Nashville and New Orleans

Comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan have announced two nights of arena shows for Nashville and New Orleans. The dates for the shows are:

Friday, September 3rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena @ 8:00PM

Saturday, September 4th – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center @ 8:00PM

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

NASHVILLE

This show is mobile only tickets. No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show and masks are required. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

NEW ORLEANS

This show is print at home only tickets. No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show and masks are required. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests MUST print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

DISCLAIMER

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

About Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host The Midnight Miracle, a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.

Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle’s Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Most recently he earned his third and fourth Emmy Awards for his comedy special Sticks & Stones in 2020. Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In 2017, Netflix cited Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 as the most-viewed comedy special ever on their network.

About Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has been described as “One of the most complex and exciting stand-ups working in America today. Like an idealistic hippy stuck inside the body of a testosterone-pumped US marine. He’s been likened to late great US comedians such as Bill Hicks and Sam Kinison, but although he exhibits a similar brand of furious indignation, his observations and revelations are entirely his own. His angry, insightful act is an absorbing battle between his raw libertarian instincts and his refined liberal sensibilities.” –William Cook, The Guardian

A standup comedian for over 20 years, Rogan’s sixth hour long comedy special Joe Rogan: Strange Times premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Rogan’s previous comedy specials include Joe Rogan: Triggered (2016) for Netflix, Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (2014) for Comedy Central, Joe Rogan: Live from the Tabernacle (2012) released via his website, Talking Monkeys in Space (2009) on CD & DVD, and Joe Rogan Live (2007) on DVD. Additionally, Rogan released the CDs Shiny Happy Jihad (2007) and I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday (2000).

Rogan is host of The Joe Rogan Experience, a long form conversation with guests that is one of the most popular podcasts, currently exclusively distributed on Spotify.

Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) on Pay Per View, Spike Television, FOX, and currently ESPN+. Rogan’s passion for MMA began with martial arts practice at the age of 13. Within two years, the Boston native earned a black belt and soon became the Massachusetts full contact Tae Kwon Do champion four consecutive years. By the age of 19, Rogan won the US Open Tae Kwon Do Championship and as lightweight champion went on to beat both the middle and heavyweight title-holders to obtain the Grand Championship.

Film credits include Here Comes The Boom (2012) and Zookeeper (2011). Rogan hosted Joe Rogan Questions Everything (2013) for the SyFy channel. Rogan hosted the competition reality series Fear Factor on NBC in 2011/12 and previously for six seasons on the network from 2001-2006. Prior to Fear Factor, Rogan played Joe Garrelli, the resident electrician on the hit NBC comedy series NewsRadio.

