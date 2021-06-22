Todd Rundgren Announces Dates For ‘The Individualist, A True Star’ Tour

Rock legend Todd Rundgren has rolled out the official tour dates for ‘The Individualist, A True Star’ tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date tour kicks off on October 1st at Big Night Live in Boston, MA making stops across the U.S. in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and more before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore on November 17th.

The tour celebrates the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s fourth studio album, “A Wizard, A True Star” (March 1973), an ambitious & experimental two-side masterpiece. Each night on the tour, he will be performing a full side of the album, plus a set of other career-spanning hits. Full details on the itinerary are below.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the SiriusXM Presents Todd Rundgren – The Individualist, A True Star Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET until Thursday, June 24 at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TODD RUNDGREN TOUR DATES:

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live (^^)

Sat Oct 02 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live (&&)

Mon Oct 04 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (^^) **

Tue Oct 05 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (&&) **

Thu Oct 07 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (^^)

Fri Oct 08 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (&&)

Sat Oct 09 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre (##)

Mon Oct 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (^^)

Tue Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (&&)

Thu Oct 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount (##)

Sun Oct 17 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround (^^)

Mon Oct 18 – Washington DC – Capital Turnaround (&&)

Wed Oct 20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (##)

Sat Oct 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore (##)

Sun Oct 24 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre (^^) **

Mon Oct 25 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre (&&) **

Fri Oct 29 – Canton, OH – Canton Palace (##)

Sat Oct 30 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (##)

Mon Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (^^)

Tue Nov 02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (&&)

Fri Nov 05 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live (##)

Sat Nov 06 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park (^^)

Sun Nov 07 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park (&&)

Wed Nov 10 – Denver, CO – Paramount (##)

Fri Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco (^^)

Sat Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco (&&)

Sun Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco (##)

Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (^^)

Wed Nov 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (&&)

** Not a Live Nation Date

^^ Performing Side 1 from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

&& Performing Side 2 from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

## Performing a full side (varies) from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

