beabadoobee Releases New EP ‘Our Extended Play’

beabadoobee has released her new EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit alongside the video for her new single “Cologne” and the announcement that she will embark on a 26-date U.S. headline tour kicking off this November. PRESS HERE to listen to Our Extended Play, co-written with and produced by Matty Healyand George Daniel of The 1975, which marks the first time Bea has closely collaborated with others to step back from her typical process and experiment with new sounds. PRESS HERE to watch the video for “Cologne,” directed by Slowthaicollaborators The Rest, a self-proclaimed “sexy love song” which explores the complex feelings of insecurity, self-confidence, and breaking away from seeking validation of self-worth in others. The EP also welcomes new tracks “Animal Noises” and “He Gets Me So High.”

“Making the music video for ‘Cologne’ was so much fun,” says Bea on the collaboration. “I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with Slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that’s what we did!”

In support of Our Extended Play and her debut album Fake It Flowers released last year, beabadoobee’s 26-date run of headline shows in the U.S. will follow a string of shows in the UK and Ireland later this year (including a hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town). Kicking off on November 1, the tour will see Bea make stops in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, and more, with support from Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS. General on sale begins June 25 at 10:00am local time. PRESS HERE for tickets. Full routing below. Fans can get a taste of Bea’s live show this Friday when she is due to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Featuring lead single “Last Day On Earth,” an uplifting daydream fused with Bea’s trademark 90’s-era guitar, indie atmospherics, and an infectious, lighthearted chorus which explores what Bea would have done with her last day of normality if she’d had known how dramatically the world was about to change, Our Extended Play captures a period of artistic growth and personal discovery. The collection was created during early lockdown in the English countryside and saw Bea collaborating on a diverse collection of new songs including “Animal Noises,” which wrestles with the fear of growing up, wistfully capturing the emotions surrounding shedding the comfort of immaturity and learning to be by yourself, and “He Gets Me So High,” a deceptively upbeat song that gives way to a glittering bleakness detailing a dependency on unhealthy things and not knowing how to live without them; a cliffhanger and a hopeful reassurance that self-improvement is a never-ending process.

“This EP was made in a really collaborative way during a time where it was really difficult to do that and I feel so lucky to have gotten to make it with my band and Matty and George,”Bea continues. “I hope it can bring people together in some way, that’s really what these songs are about, that feeling of togetherness that’s been missing a lot in the last year. It feels like a bridge to what’s coming next too.”

Our Extended Play follows the recent release of beabadoobee’s debut album Fake It Flowers, a raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart which cemented her as one of the buzziest artists of 2020. Her most mature body of work to date which documents the delicate sounds of her early EPs and captures her journey through to her huge jangling guitar anthems.

beabadoobee’s highly anticipated album Fake It Flowers was released to wide spread critical acclaim and saw beabadoobee break over 1.5 billion streams, appear on numerous “best of” lists, and garner praise from New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vogue, NPR,Billboard, Cosmopolitan, Pitchfork, Wall Street Journal, Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Vulture, i-D, Consequence, SPIN, Paper, The FADER, Stereogum, Complex, Paste, UPROXX, NYLON, and many more. Announced as an Apple Up Next artist and having performed her hit single “Care” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her late night debut, beabadoobee has been on a stratospheric rise since the release of her first acoustic songs, crafted in her childhood bedroom, that nod to her 90’s grunge heroes.

‘Our Extended Play’ EP tracklist:

Last Day On Earth

Cologne

Animal Noises

He Gets Me So High

2021 U.S. TOUR DATES

Mon 01 Nov – WASHINGTON, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Tue 02 Nov – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer

Thu 04 Nov – NEW YORK, NY – Webster Hall

Fri 05 Nov – BOSTON, MA – Royale

Tue 09 Nov – CARRBORO, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Wed 10 Nov – CHARLOTTE, NC – The Underground

Thu 11 Nov – ATLANTA, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat 13 Nov – BIRMINGHAM, AL – Saturn

Mon 15 Nov – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Tue 16 Nov – AUSTIN, TX – Emo’s

Fri Nov 19 – PHOENIX, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 21 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Mon Nov 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Tue Nov 23 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Nov 26 – PORTLAND, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Sat Nov 27 – SEATTLE, WA – Neptune Theatre

Sun Nov 28 – VANCOUVER, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

Tue Nov 30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Depot

Wed 01 Dec – DENVER, CO – The Summit Music Hall

Sat 04 Dec – KANSAS CITY, MO – The Truman

Mon 06 Dec – CHICAGO, IL – Metro

Wed 08 Dec – DETROIT, MI – Majestic Theater

Thu 09 Dec – TORONTO, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Fri 10 Dec – COLUMBUS, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sat 11 Dec – PITTSBURGH, PA – Stage AE

MORE ON BEABADOOBEE:

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. She has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music’s most exciting artists to watch.

After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single?“Coffee,” she toured with indie pop star Clario, graced the cover of?NME (who labeled her “devastatingly cool”), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube’s global artist development programFoundry. She kicked off 2020 with nominations for the?BRITs Rising Star Award?and the?BBC Sound of 2020?as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975’s O2 Arena shows. The end of 2019 also saw the release of her acclaimed third EP Space Cadet, the follow up 2018’s Dirty Hit debut Patched Up and her stardom-cementing Loveworm.

