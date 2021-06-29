Lamberto Bava’s ‘Demons’ and ‘Demons 2’ 4K UHD Release Set For October Via Synapse Films!

Regarded by horror fans the world over as two of the greatest Italian horror films ever made, Lamberto Bava’s Demons films are not only major cinematic nightmare fuel, but also hugely entertaining splatterfests of the highest order. Synapse’s 2013 Blu-rays remain two of their most popular releases, and now they’re bringing these favorites to 4K UHD and remastered Blu-ray in brand-new spectacular 4K restorations! These horrific splatter classics produced by Dario Argento (Suspiria) have never looked or sounded better and are packed with hours of special features, making this the ultimate home video release of these horror favorites.

In Demons, a masked man offers tickets to a horror movie sneak preview at the mysterious Metropol cinema. When a patron is scratched by a prop displayed in the theatre lobby, she transforms into a flesh-ripping demon! One by one, the audience members mutate into horrible creatures hell-bent on destroying the world! Can anyone escape this gory orgy of terror? In 1986’s ambitious sequel Demons 2, the apocalyptic terror continues! A televised horror film spells doom for the residents of a luxury high-rise apartment, as demons are unleashed through the TV screen at a young girl’s birthday party. As more and more residents are infected and transformed into blood-thirsty demons, a young couple fights to survive as they try to escape Hell on Earth.

THIS 6000 PIECE LIMITED EDITION CONTAINS:

New 4K restorations of both Demons and Demons 2 from the original 35mm camera negatives! ? 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentations of both films in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) ? Limited edition 0-Card/Slipcover packaging featuring new artwork by Juan José Saldarriaga and Chris MacGibbon ? Reproduction of the original movie ticket from Demons ? A special Demons 2 birthday party invitation ? Included fold-out poster of Demons artwork from Wes Benscoter ? Reversible cover art ? 4K UHD All-region playback

DISC 1 (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY) DEMONS

Two versions of the film: the full-length original cut in English and Italian, and the shorter U.S. version featuring alternate dubbing and sound effects.

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes on the original cut derived from the archival audio masters

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 U.S. theatrical mono audio newly remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

New audio commentary by critics Kat Ellinger and Heather Drain, co-hosts of the Hell’s Belles podcast

Audio commentary with director Lamberto Bava, SPFX artist Sergio Stivaletti, composer Claudio Simonetti and actress Geretta Geretta

Produced by Dario Argento : a new visual essay by author and critic Michael Mackenzie exploring the legendary filmmaker’s career as a producer

Dario’s Demon Days : interview with writer/producer Dario Argento

Defining an Era in Music : interview with Claudio Simonetti

Splatter Spaghetti Style : interview with long-time argento collaborator Luigi Cozzi

Carnage at the Cinema : Lamberto Bava and His Splatter Masterpiece

Dario and Demons : Producing Monster Mayhem

Monstrous Memories : Luigi Cozzi on Demons

Profondo Jones: The Critical Perspective

Splatter Stunt Rock : interview with Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

Stivaletti Q & A at the 2019 UK ‘Festival of Fantastic Films’

Original Italian and English international theatrical trailers

U.S. theatrical trailer

Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

DISC 2 (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY) DEMONS 2

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 5.1 & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes derived from the original archival audio masters

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 true stereo theatrical mix remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

New audio commentary by film critic Travis Crawford

Bava to Bava : interview with Luigi Cozzi on the history of Italian horror

Creating Creature Carnage : interview with Sergio Stivaletti

Demonic Influences: Federico Zampaglione Speaks

The ‘Demons’ Generation : Roy Bava discusses a legacy in lacerations

The New Blood of Italian Horror featuring Sergio Stivaletti

Screaming for a Sequel: The Delirious Legacy of DEMONS 2 with Lamberto Bava



A Soundtrack for Splatter : interview with composer Simon Boswell

Together and Apart : a new visual essay on the space and technology in DEMONS and DEMONS 2 by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Original Italian and English theatrical trailers

Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

DEMONS 1 & 2 – LIMITED EDITION 4K (2160p) TWO-DISC UHD BLU-RAY

VIDEO: 4K 2160p Widescreen (1.66:1) Presentation

AUDIO: DTS-HD MA English & Italian 5.1 and 2.0

SUBTITLES: English SDH (English Language Versions) / English Subtitles (Italian Versions)

REGION: ALL

ITEM # SFD0201

UPC: 654930322499

SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $79.95

ALSO AVAILABLE IN A LIMITED EDITION 1080p BLU-RAY SET

DEMONS 1 & 2 – 6000 PIECE LIMITED EDITION 1080p TWO-DISC BLU-RAY SET

VIDEO: High-Definition 1080p Widescreen (1.66:1) Presentation

AUDIO: DTS-HD MA English & Italian 5.1 and 2.0

SUBTITLES: English SDH (English Language Versions) / English Subtitles (Italian Versions)

REGION: A

ITEM # SFD0202

UPC: 654930322598

SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $59.95

HD (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentations of both films remastered from the new 4K restorations ? Limited edition O-card/Slipcover packaging featuring new artwork by Juan José Saldarriaga and Chris MacGibbon ? Reproduction of the original movie ticket from Demons ? A special Demons 2 birthday party invitation ? Included fold-out poster of Demons artwork from Wes Benscoter ? Region A

Because of space limitations of the 1080p Blu-ray format, a smaller selection of Supplemental Features will be included on the BLU-RAY SET:

DISC 1 (1080p BLU-RAY) DEMONS

Two versions of the film: the full-length original cut in English and Italian, and the shorter U.S. version featuring alternate dubbing and sound effects

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes on the original cut derived from the archival audio masters

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 U.S. theatrical mono audio newly remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

New audio commentary by critics Kat Ellinger and Heather Drain, co-hosts of the Hell’s Belles podcast

Audio commentary with director Lamberto Bava, SPFX artist Sergio Stivaletti, composer Claudio Simonetti and actress Geretta Geretta

Produced by Dario Argento : a new visual essay by author and critic Michael Mackenzie exploring the legendary filmmaker’s career as a producer

Dario’s Demon Days : interview with writer/producer Dario Argento

Defining an Era in Music : interview with Claudio Simonetti

Dario and Demons: Producing Monster Mayhem

Splatter Stunt Rock : interview with Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

Original Italian and English international theatrical trailers

U.S. theatrical trailer

Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

DISC 2 (1080p BLU-RAY) DEMONS 2

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 5.1 & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes derived from the original archival audio masters

Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 true stereo theatrical mix remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

New audio commentary by film critic Travis Crawford .

Creating Creature Carnage : interview with Sergio Stivaletti

The ‘Demons’ Generation : Roy Bava discusses a legacy in lacerations

Screaming for a Sequel: The Delirious Legacy of DEMONS 2 with Lamberto Bava

A Soundtrack for Splatter : interview with composer Simon Boswell

Together and Apart : a new visual essay on the space and technology in DEMONS and DEMONS 2 by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Original Italian and English theatrical trailers

Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.