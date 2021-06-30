Pop Icon Donny Osmond To Release ‘Start Again’ Album In September

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and entertainment icon Donny Osmond has signed with BMG for his milestone 65th release, Start Again, which is set to release in September 2021 with album pre-sales beginning later this summer. The album title was inspired by Osmond’s own unique career journey of constant reinvention.

The 12 track Pop/R&B Start Again is Osmond’s first full length solo album in 7 years and features collaborations with such notable performers as Charlie Wilson and Pierre Bensusan and songwriters 9am, Ant Clemons, Dalton Diehl, Jason Mater, Jonas Myrin, Larrance Dopson, Ne-Yo, Seth Reger, Space Primates and Amy Wadge. Additionally, in a career first, Start Again is entirely co-written and produced by Osmond himself.

In coordination with the upcoming album release, Osmond will release the first single “ WHO ” on June 30, 2021 and will appear on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on July 1, 2021, to promote the single and announce the album and partnership with BMG. The accompanying music video, directed by Shane Drake and shot on location in Northern California, features Osmond portraying multiple versions of himself and showcasing three very different sides to the personalities that have made Osmond the consummate chameleon of a performer that he is today.

“After 3 years and over 40 songs written and narrowed down to my favorite 12, this is more than a compilation of tunes on an album. This record is an integral part of who I am after 6 decades of entertaining,” said Osmond.

“We are honored to be releasing Donny Osmond’s newest album, Start Again. We are in awe of his talent, passion and commitment to producing new and exciting music – even after 65 albums! A true American Icon, his musical influences are many but he remains uniquely himself. For fans and new listeners alike, this is Donny Osmond like you have never heard before!” said John Loeffler EVP, Legacy Artists at BMG.

Osmond’s highly anticipated and history-making solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas launches August 31, 2021 and encompasses his six decades in entertainment featuring his greatest and most beloved hits and featuring select tracks from the album. This marks the first time that Osmond will perform the songs live for an audience in concert and tickets are on sale now via TicketMaster.

About Donny Osmond

Throughout his illustrious career, Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. In an unprecedented and history-making deal, Osmond will headline his first ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas starting in August, 2021. This marks a return to the Las Vegas stage after a record setting 11 year run at the Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister Marie for which Osmond was awarded “Best Show,” “Best Singer,” “Best Band,” and “Best Dancers” throughout the years according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. Osmond has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varied career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; hosted two television series on British network television; and performed at the Concert for Diana, seen worldwide by more than two billion viewers. The critically acclaimed song Captain Li Shang’s “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from the Disney film “Mulan” was sung by Donny. The song and Osmond’s singing of it received accolades from around the globe and ranks as one of the most popular and enduring Disney tunes of all time. One of Osmond’s most notable career achievements was his starring role as Joseph in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which broke records during its six-year run with more than 2,000 performances in the US and Canada. Most recently, Osmond stunned audiences across America when it was revealed that he was the fan favorite “Peacock” on the inaugural season of the hit Fox musical competition show “The Masked Singer.”

