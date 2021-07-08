Elle Winter Unveils New Summer Anthem “Candy”

Following the release of her 2020 debut EP, “Yeah, No.” Elle Winter returns with “Candy,” an infectious summer anthem, available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard. Reuniting with UK hitmaker Jungleboi (ZAYN, R3HAB) and Sinai Tedros (ZAYN, Jonas Blue, Imagine Dragons), the New York native’s latest is a sassy, tongue-in-cheek song that is equal parts fun and empowering. The

On the inspiration behind her new single, Elle shares, “Candy is a playful, cheeky, yet empowering song about not tolerating sweet talking and game playing in any relationship. I want people to sing along, dance and have fun with this summer, soulful jam while being reminded that they deserve to be treated with respect and decency always.”

“Candy” follows her infectious Jungleboi-produced debut single of 2021, “Sad Girl Heaven,” and her breakout 2020 hit, “Yeah, No,” which clocked 12 million global streams and was praised by outlets like Billboard, MTV, NYLON, POPSUGAR, American Songwriter, and more. Now, with the release of “Candy,” Elle continues the next chapter of her musical journey that showcases her open & honest songwriting paired with rhythmic, boundary pushing production.

“Candy,” along with the rest of her forthcoming new project, reveals a glimpse into Winter’s personal experiences—who she is and where she’s been—as she fearlessly shares her story with her listeners. She wants people to know that they’re not alone in whatever they’re experiencing.

About Elle Winter

At age 21, the singer, songwriter, and actor Elle Winter has already amassed a strong fan-base from her early successes in the music and entertainment industry. Her debut EP Yeah, No. released in March 2020, proved that Winter’s unique voice and emotional, confessional approach to songwriting can reach the hearts of millions and allow her to connect with her listeners in a genuine and personal way.

Born and raised in New York City, Winter took to music at a very young age. She was discovered by Radio Disney at age 14 and took part in their “Next Big Thing” program – alongside stars like Chloe x Halle – that included the release of several singles and a national tour.

As Winter made her way through high school, she continued pursuing her music career along with acting, with roles in films 3 Generations and the Netflix comedy The After Party. Throughout this period, Winter worked on new songs and independently released the single “One More” in 2018. A radio tour followed, as well as spots on The TODAY Show and the honorifics of being named Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month, as well as KIIS FM’s Next Up Artist. In 2019, as a freshman at the University Of Pennsylvania, Winter signed with Sony Music’s The Orchard (previously RED MUSIC) off the strength of her debut EP.

