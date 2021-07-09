Puddle of Mudd Drops New Single and Music Video “Just Tell Me” and Announces US Tour

Puddle of Mudd drops their new single “Just Tell Me” with an accompanying music video. The song comes from Welcome to Galvania, Puddle of Mudd’s most recent release. The album is out now from Pavement Entertainment and available to stream digitally and on traditional formats. Watch “Just Tell Me” on Puddle of Mudd’s official YouTube channel.

Frontman Wes Scantlin says, “I love this song. ‘Just Tell Me’ is about falling in love…and when the relationship goes sideways, you’re just trying to do whatever you can to save it. Communication is key. It will heal your soul.”

In support of Welcome to Galvania, Puddle of Mudd announces upcoming US tour dates. The tour starts this summer on July 3rd in Savannah, GA, and concludes on November 20th in Ashwaubenon, WI. Puddle of Mudd looks forward to being able to play live shows again with many venues in the US lifting COVID related restrictions.

PUDDLE OF MUDD TOUR DATES:

7/3 – Savanah, GA – Morris Center

7/16 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club Live

7/21 – Jay, OK – MAO Event Center

7/22 – Kansasville, WI – 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

7/23 – Lombard, IL – Afterlife

7/24 – Grover Hill, OH – Wetzel Motor Club

8/6 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Buffalo Chip

8/7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

8/13 – Gulfport, MS – Marina Cantina

8/19 – Laconia, NH – Granite State Music Hall

8/20 – Batavia, NY – Batavia Downs

8/21 – Bethel, PA – Pat Garett Amphitheatre

8/22 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall at Greasy Luck

9/3 – Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon

9/4 – El Paso, TX – University of Texas at El Paso (Pre-Game Show)

9/5 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

9/18 – Frenchtown, NJ – Arties Bar & Grill

9/24 – Jerseyville, IL – Hillbillie Ranch

10/15 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

10/29 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon

11/13 – Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre

11/20 – Ashwaubenon, WI – Epic Event Center

smarturl.it/puddleofmudd Listen to Welcome to Galvania in its entirety HERE

