DOROTHY Unleashes Soul-Baring Single “What’s Coming To Me”

Dorothy returns today with her powerful, soul-baring new single — “What’s Coming To Me”. The swampy blues canticle recounts her time spent away since her lauded last record, during which she re-evaluated herself and found strength in her rock n’ roll roots. The soulful revelation sung through Dorothy’s momentous voice, “Is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction,” she reveals. “I think it’s something we can all relate to. Everyone’s struggling with something”.

Directed by frequent Smashing Pumpkins collaborator and visual artist, Linda Strawberry, the bold video for “What’s Coming To Me” features spiritual iconography, striking costumes and a full-on exorcism — a moving depiction that foreshadows a new and defiant era for the songstress.

“What’s Coming To Me” is available today across all digital retailers on Roc Nation. Listen or add to your playlist here.

DOROTHY LIVE DATES:

08/19: SPRINGFIELD, IL – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR

09/25: CAMDEN, NJ – MMR*B*Q WMMR RADIO SHOW

11/11: DAYTONA BEACH, FL – WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

11/12 – 18: TAMPA, FL – MELISSA ETHERIDGE CRUISE 2021

….more TBA soon.

CONNECT WITH DOROTHY:

WEB | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.