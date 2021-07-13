‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ To Hit Digital, Blu-ray and DVD With Magical Movie Mode!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that the 2001 beloved family film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be released on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD with Magical Movie Mode, a new and exciting ay to experience the timeless modern classic.

Magical Movie Mode will be released on August 17 to celebrate the magical adventure film’s 20th anniversary.

The Harry Potter Magical Movie Mode is a wondrous new way to experience Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, allowing fans the ability to discover ?lmmaking secrets, spell incantations, creatures, magical artifacts, trivia, and more in this enchanting collection of fun activities and curiosities. Let the magic begin!

The Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world’s best-loved franchises and represents a vast, interconnected world which touches all aspects of Harry Potter fans’ lives.

Today it encompasses bestselling novels, blockbuster Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, a multi award-winning stage play, innovative products and apparel, state-of-the-art video and mobile games, unique retail experiences and live entertainment – including world-class Universal theme parks, exhibitions, the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter attraction, and two new virtual reality experiences at Harry Potter New York.

Magical Movie Mode includes director’s commentary from Chris Columbus offering candid insight and amusing anecdotes from the production of the first film, deleted scenes, quizzes testing your potent knowledge of a vast array of topics from the film, graphics and audio during select scenes in the film draw you further into Harry’s world, and much more!

Synopsis: Harry Potter finds out he is the orphaned son of two wizards and embarks on an amazing journey. During his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry learns he is destined for great things and discovers a Dark wizard is determined to destroy him.

The Blu-ray 2-disc set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Magical Movie Mode will be available for $19.98 SRP and includes the theatrical film and the Magical Movie Mode version of the film in high definition. It will also be available on DVD as a 2-disc set for $16.98 SRP and includes the theatrical film and Magical Movie Mode version of the film in standard definition. The film will also be available on Digital on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

