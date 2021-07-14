Harry Styles To Return To The Road With New Dates For ‘Love On Tour’

Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Harry Styles is back on stage this Fall as he announces his updated set of US tour dates today. For the first time, the multi-platinum singer will perform all the hits from his double platinum album FINE LINE in front of fans from around the country. Love On Tour was set to begin next month but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, all dates have been rescheduled for later this year. The tour will now kick off on September 4 in Las Vegas with Special Guest Jenny Lewis. Love On Tour includes 5 dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden, 2 of which are special Harryween shows on October 30 and 31 with Special Guest Orville Peck. See the full new dates below.

Registration to purchase tickets for the new tour dates will begin on Wednesday, July 14 at 9am PT through Sunday, July 18 at 10pm PT. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, presale registration for the newly-added tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Verified Fan on sale begins Wednesday, July 21 with the General Public on sale Friday, July 23. More details available at https://hstyles.co.uk/tour.

In compliance with global COVID-19 guidelines, international tour dates are not possible at this time. Refunds are available from point of purchase and Harry plans to travel and perform again once it’s deemed safe to do.

The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show. Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue’s website ahead of each show for the latest health & safety details and requirements for their date.

Love On Tour 2021 US Tour Dates:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE 9/4/21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena 9/7/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena 9/9/21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 9/11/21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 9/13/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center 9/15/21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center 9/17/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 9/18/21 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 9/20/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 9/22/21 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 9/24/21 Chicago, IL United Center 9/25/21 Chicago, IL United Center 9/29/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW 10/1/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 10/3/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/4/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/7/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center 10/8/21 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center 10/10/21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 10/12/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena 10/14/21 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 10/16/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/18/21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 10/21/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena – NEW SHOW 10/23/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 10/25/21 Boston, MA TD Garden 10/27/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 10/28/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 10/30/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/31/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 11/3/21 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW 11/7/21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome 11/8/21 Portland, OR Moda Center 11/10/21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 11/11/21 San Jose, CA SAP Center 11/13/21 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena 11/15/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena 11/17/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum 11/19/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum 11/20/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

About Harry Styles:

Harry Styles’ sophomore solo effort Fine Line continues his utterly unique first decade in music. At just 26, Harry’s sophisticated romantic rock record earned critical acclaim and huge commercial success. Fine Line, released in December 2019 on Columbia Records, achieved an array of history-making records and topped the charts at #1 in over 20 countries, amassing a total of 5 Billion streams worldwide to date. The 2x Platinum album debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 with over 478,000 equivalent album units sold, making history as the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991, and was recently named one of the top 500 albums of all time by Rolling Stone. Fine Line has produced 2 multi-platinum #1 singles with “Watermelon Sugar,” which won the Grammy Award® for Best Pop Solo Performance and 2021 BRIT Award for Best British Single, and “Adore You,” which also received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video. Styles and Fine Line were also nominated for Best Male and MasterCard Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT AWARDS. He became an overnight sensation with the band One Direction which conquered the world, touring and scoring hits at a frantic pace, while he began to evolve as a songwriter and performer. Styles went his own way in spring 2017 when he dropped his first solo single: the double-platinum piano epic “Sign of the Times,” which Rolling Stone named the Song of the Year. His self-titled debut album released in May 2017, entered the Billboard 200 at #1 and topped charts at #1 in over 55 countries. The timeless 10-track album confirmed Styles as an artist schooled in the classics, while still breaking new ground. He toured the album in 2017 and 2018 with 90 sold-out shows in over 20 countries. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film “Dunkirk” in July 2017, becoming the first British artist with a #1 debut single, album and film in the same year. Up next, he will kick off his world tour Love on Tour in 2021 in support of Fine Line.