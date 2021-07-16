Corey Feldman's Summer of Love
Corey Feldman Celebrates 50th Birthday With The Release of “Feeling Funky” Single

Pop culture icon Corey Feldman celebrates his 50th birthday. In celebration of the milestone, he has  released a fiery new dance track titled “Feeling Funky.”  Check out the tune on your preferred streaming platform — Click Here!

The track showcases a fresh re-imagined sound of a classic tune from his previous releases in collaboration with label head and synth explorator/producer, BLAZAR. The song serves as the debut single off his forthcoming album, Love Left 2.

Feldman recently outlined his plan of attack for the next 6 months. Check out his message to the fans at this location. Stay tuned to his official Twitter account, Instagram account and his official website, www.coreyfeldman.net, for further details.

Corey Feldman - "Feelin' Funky"

