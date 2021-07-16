Corey Feldman Celebrates 50th Birthday With The Release of “Feeling Funky” Single

Pop culture icon Corey Feldman celebrates his 50th birthday. In celebration of the milestone, he has released a fiery new dance track titled “Feeling Funky.” Check out the tune on your preferred streaming platform — Click Here!
The track showcases a fresh re-imagined sound of a classic tune from his previous releases in collaboration with label head and synth explorator/producer, BLAZAR. The song serves as the debut single off his forthcoming album, Love Left 2.
Feldman recently outlined his plan of attack for the next 6 months. Check out his message to the fans at this location. Stay tuned to his official Twitter account, Instagram account and his official website, www.coreyfeldman.net, for further details.
