DAUGHTRY Annoucnces ‘Dearly Beloved’ Album And Fall 2021 Tour Dates

With three years since their last album, Daughtry announces new LP, Dearly Beloved due out September 17 and now available for PRE-ORDER TODAY HERE. The 13-track album features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock Radio Hit ‘Heavy Is the Crown,’ along with instant pre-order gift track ‘Lioness’ –– AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE HERE – via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band’s upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht – on sale here.

The thirty date tour will feature the band performing recent hits and new album staples ‘World On Fire’ and current Active Rock Radio scorcher ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ along with early buzzers ‘Evil’ and the award-contending ‘Changes Are Everything.’ To hold fans and music lovers over, Daughtry serves us even more sonic art with today’s single ‘Lioness,’ – a melodic and guitar-laden gem, whose anxiously building tempo beautifully couples vocal lead, Chris Daughtry’s unwavering tone and range. It’s lyric video is set to premiere Saturday July 16 at 10AM EST on YouTube here.



Dearly Beloved Album Tracklist

DESPERATION WORLD ON FIRE HEAVY IS THE CROWN CHANGES ARE COMING DEARLY BELOVED CRY FOR HELP EVIL ASYLUM THE VICTIM SOMEBODY CALL YOU MINE LIONESS BREAK INTO MY HEAR

Three singles in and a beautifully engineered entry point to Dearly Beloved has been clearly provided and marks the yet released body of work as one of their best to date. Maintaining the direction the first two singles have offered the band, they continue to embrace their hard rock roots with new song ‘Lioness,’ as previously evidenced by Chris’s recent praised and applauded collaboration with Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon for their reimagining of the hit song ‘Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog Cover)’ by Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell – which continues to stand as one of their boldest moves and a “completely different beast altogether,” according to SPIN Magazine. After performances on Loudwire Nights and TV’s #1 daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, we can expect to see more of the band through performances for iHeart and the upcoming Recording Academy Musicares and Amy Winehouse Foundation Benefit: Back to Amy, where Chris will be honoring the late great singer with his own rendition of her fan favorite ‘I Know I’m No Good’ live-streaming on July 23.

The complete tour dates are listed as follows:

Wed Nov 3, 2021 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium^*^ Sat Nov 6, 2021 Providence, RI The Strand* Sun Nov 7, 2021 Portland, ME State Theatre* Tue Nov 9, 2021 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids Theatre * Wed Nov 10, 2021 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre* Fri Nov 12, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata* Sat Nov 13, 2021 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore* Sun Nov 14, 2021 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun* Tue Nov 16, 2021 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theater^ Wed Nov 17, 2021 Huntington, NY Paramount* Fri Nov 19, 2021 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre* Sat Nov 20, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE* Sun Nov 21, 2021 Detroit, MI Royal Oak^ Tue Nov 23, 2021 St Louis, MO The Factory* Wed Nov 24, 2021 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena * Sat Nov 27, 2021 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theater ^ Mon Nov 29, 2021 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom* Tue Nov 30, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex* Thu Dec 2, 2021 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Theater* Fri Dec 3, 2021 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Casino* Sun Dec 5, 2021 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas* Mon Dec 6, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Novo* Wed Dec 8, 2021 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theater @ Globe PAC* Fri Dec 10, 2021 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum^ Mon Dec 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA Fillmore* Wed Dec 15, 2021 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy* Thu Dec 16, 2021 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall* Fri Dec 17, 2021 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live^^

* With Special Guests Sevendust, Tremonti, and Travis Bracht

^ With Special Guests To Be Announced

^^ With Special Guests Tremonti and Travis Bracht

*^* No Travis Bracht