Debbie Gibson Unleashes Infectious Dance Track “One Step Closer” From Upcoming Album

Iconic pop songstress Debbie Gibson has released “One Step Closer”- co-written with Grammy Award-winning DJ / Producer Tracy Young. This dance floor-ready bop blends modern sounds with a nod to disco, and is a perfect addition to your summer playlist. Listen to “One Step Closer” HERE

“One Step Closer” is the opening track off the pop legend’s long-awaited new pop album ‘The Body Remembers,’ out on August 20th via (STARGIRL RECORDS)—her first in 20 years. Pre-order the album here.

‘The Body Remembers’ is a start of a new chapter for Gibson as each song represents a visceral account of her life in the past decade. Ranging from themes of romantic love, self worth, unrequited love, and the current world landscape, each song on this album was carefully crafted and shows off the quintessential aspect of Gibson’s legendary legacy, her songwriting. Rolling Stone stated, “The time is right for Debbie Gibson to finally get her due as a pioneer. She invented the whole concept of a teenage girl writing and producing her own Number One hits, singing about her own feelings, at a time when the music world scoffed at the idea.“

This album is Gibson’s most authentic yet, with her venturing into a new lyrical and musical landscape. It is filled with a mix of modern pop hooks and upbeat club bangers along with melodic yet nostalgic tracks that pay homage to her earlier music. ‘The Body Remembers’ represents all things Debbie: empowerment, living your best life, and staying eternally electric. Stay tuned for more!

Recently, Debbie Gibson partnered with Joey McIntyre and dropped their new video for the brilliant rerecording of Gibson’s classic no. 1 hit “Lost In Your Eyes.” The video showcases the timeless elegance and universality of the song as well as the musical chemistry between Debbie & Joey. The original, which Gibson wrote and produced herself, was just spotlighted as part of Stereogum’s “The Number Ones” series.

Gibson and Joey McIntyre will also headline a limited engagement at The Sands Showroom in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this August and September. Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas will feature their collective catalog of smash hits, covers, duets, as well as their duet version of Gibson’s “Lost in Your Eyes.” The four previously announced shows on August 26 through 29 are sold out, and a new run of dates, September 16 through 19 are on sale now.

The multi-talented Gibson is also an accomplished actress, with notable stage roles on Broadway and London’s West End as well as in television and film. She appeared in Season 5B of the popular Netflix series “Lucifer,” in a special musical episode entitled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” on May 28.

‘THE BODY REMEMBERS’ TRACKLISTING

One Step Closer

Runway

Love Don’t Care

The Body Remembers

Lost In Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre

Strings

Legendary

Freedom ft. ASHBA

Girls Night Out #VegasVibe Remix

Dance 4U

What Are We Gonna Do

LuvU2Much

Red Carpet Ready

Tell Me Love

Me Not Loving You

ABOUT DEBBIE GIBSON

Singer, songwriter, actress and producer Debbie Gibson was born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island, NY. Her 1987 debut album, Out of the Blue, went triple-platinum and launched her unparalleled career at the age of 16. The album’s single “Foolish Beat” made Gibson the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a #1 track on the Billboard Hot 100—she is still the youngest female to do so, to date. As the sole composer on each of her Top 20 singles, Gibson was recognized by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year in 1989. She has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released nine studio albums and five compilations. She continues to score chart-topping tracks, including 2020’s #VegasVibe Remix from “Girls Night Out (Tracy Young Remixes),” which hit #4 on the Billboard Dance Club chart and UK Music Week singles charts.

As a successful actress, Gibson debuted in Les Miserables on Broadway in 1992 and played Sandy in Grease on London’s West End in 1993. She performed in 17 musicals in 17 years, including the roles of Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret with Neil Patrick Harris. On television she has competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” produced/starred in “Summer of Dreams” and its sequel “Wedding of Dreams for the Hallmark Channel, and appears in the new season of Netflix’s “Lucifer.”

