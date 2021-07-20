Aaron Lewis Announces Dates For Fall Solo Tour With Full Band

Platinum recording artist, Aaron Lewis has announced a Fall tour beginning October 2 through mid-December.

Unlike his other solo acoustic tours, Aaron will be performing with a full band.

Artist presale tickets will be available Wednesday July 21 @ 10:00am local time. General public Friday July 23 @ 10:00am local time. To purchase tickets visit www.AaronLewisMusic.com

Earlier this month Aaron dropped a new single, “Am I The Only One” from his forthcoming album, to be released later this year. The single debuted #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart, #2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales and #14 on the Hot 100. The track also drew 4 million U.S. streams in the tracking week. Buy/stream “Am I The Only One” HERE

Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as front man of hard rock band Staind, or as No.1 artist on the Country charts as a solo artist, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.

“That’s all I’ve ever done,” says Aaron. “My songs have always been me wearing my heart, emotions, misfortunes and sins on my sleeve. I don’t feel like it would be genuine or worthy if it wasn’t.”

You can also see Aaron this summer with his multi-platinum hard rock band, Staind on tour with KoRn. Tour dates & ticket info HERE

Aaron Lewis Band 2021 Fall Tour Dates:

10/2 Inman, KS @ 365 Sports Complex

10/7 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/8 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino*

10/15 Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*

10/17 Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium*

10/21 Aurora, IL @ The Piazza

10/22 Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino*

10/23 Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/28 Sault Ste Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino

10/29 New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort

10/30 Florence, IN @ Belterra Casino Resort

11/3 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

11/6 Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort & Casino*

11/20 Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

11/21 Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

12/3 Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

12/5 Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Casino

12/11 Rochester, WA @ Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel **

12/12 Rochester, WA @ Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel **

*Tickets already on-sale

**Public on-sale date TBD

For tickets and further info go to: www.AaronLewisMusic.com

ABOUT AARON LEWIS:

Known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and Outlaw Country tunes, Aaron Lewis’ latest album, “State I’m In” debuted #2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and is the follow-up to “Sinner,” which went number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 200 Albums, and Top Digital Albums Charts upon release. Lewis, who also fronts the wildly successful rock band, Staind, has sold 15 million albums worldwide and four consecutive top three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200, including the single “It’s Been Awhile,” which remains one of the most-played rock songs of the decade. www.AaronLewisMusic.com.