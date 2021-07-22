The Dead Daisies Announce Dates For ‘Like No Other’ Tour

As the world slowly comes out of lockdown, rock group THE DEAD DAISIES blast out of the gates with the LIKE NO OTHER tour which takes in 20-dates across the United States. These shows will be Like No Other featuring The Dead Daisies, comedian Don Jamieson and Rock & Roll trio The Black Moods.

Each show will deliver an essential dose of undiluted rock featuring the dueling guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy, the monstrous beats of drummer Tommy Clufetos and featuring the “Voice of Rock ” himself, Glenn Hughes.

Don Jamieson is known as one of the hosts of VH1’s That Metal Talk Show and The Black Moods’ latest single “Sunshine” hit the Top 20 Billboard Active Rock charts.

This will be THE DEAD DAISIES’ first national tour of the US since 2018 and will be supporting their recent album HOLY GROUND which spawned four Billboard top 20 singles at rock radio.

Thirty lucky fans will get the opportunity each show to attend a band autograph signing through a virtual queue system.

The Dead Daisies are releasing a short film for their single “Like No Other” featuring live footage giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

So, Get Ready for a night of laughs and ROCK! A night LIKE NO OTHER…

ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE & WELL!

SEPTEMBER

10 – The Apollo Theater AC / Rockford, IL

11 – The Forge / Joliet, IL

13 – Piere’s / Fort Wayne, IN

14 – Agora Theater / Cleveland, OH

17 – The Showplace Theater / Buffalo, NY

18 – The Landis / Vineland, NJ

20 – Sony Hall / New York, NY

22 – Elevation 27 / Virginia Beach, VA

24 – Culture Room / Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 – Jannus Live / St. Petersburg, FL

27 – Pop’s / Sauget, IL

29 – Granada Theater / Dallas, TX

30 – The Rock Box / San Antonio, TX

OCTOBER

02 – Warehouse Live / Houston, TX

03 – Come and Take It Live / Austin, TX

07 – Ramona Mainstage / San Diego, CA

09 – The Vermont / Hollywood, CA

10 – Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) / Roseville, CA

12 – Alberta Rose Theater / Portland, OR

15 – Neptune Theater / Seattle, WA

Tickets are available here: https://thedeaddaisies.com/like-us-tour-2021/