Alexander Jean Release “Coming Down” EP and Video For Infectious Title Track

Indie pop duo, Alexander Jean has released a new EP, Coming Down on Parts & Labor Records. Their third EP offering is accompanied by a video for new single and EP title track, “Coming Down.” Filmed in Joshua Tree California, the video captures the palpable chemistry of BC and Mark, blending their worlds together, creating a cruisey SoCal vibe mixed with a bit of British grunge.

The “Coming Down” EP features six tracks, including their single “Highs & Lows” which was well received last year, with 1.9 million streams on TikTok. — Listen to “Highs & Lows” HERE

Coming Down EP track listing:

Coming Down Nevermind Highs & Lows For Anybody Wondering Drunk Sex and Candy

Alexander Jean is an indie singer/songwriting duo with an edge, consisting of BC Jean and Mark Ballas. Releasing music at a prolific pace and touring the country over the past five years, Alexander Jean has racked up over 80 million streams across all streaming and social platforms.

They also added their cover of Marcy Playground’s 90s smash hit, “Sex & Candy” which garnered over 25 million plays on TikTok. — Listen to “Sex & Candy” HERE

Alexander Jean will be coming to Texas next month for a few select dates:

August 15 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

August 17 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

August 18 Houston, TX @ Continental Club

August 19 Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada Theater

Purchase tickets HERE and stay tuned for more dates to be announced.

