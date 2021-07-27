Skyler Day Debuts “The Best Worst Thing” Single From Forthcoming ‘Songs from The Greenhouse’ EP

Singer/songwriter and actress Skyler Day is an artist who’s truly put her pandemic downtime to good use by breathing life into her forthcoming ‘Songs from The Greenhouse’ EP! Her brand new single, “The Best Worst Thing,” can be heard exclusively below. Pre-save the song via your favorite streaming service — Press Here.

Skyler Day takes us behind the song:

“During quarantine last year, I was feeling desperate to write, but I wasn’t feeling creative and didn’t know what to write about. So I sat down and started thinking about whether there was something that I hadn’t ever delved into – something I hadn’t allowed myself to feel fully. A past relationship came up, and I realized I was still letting myself be affected by all the bad parts of that relationship. So, I literally made a pros and cons list. Cons, to call out all the shit that I shouldn’t have put up with, and pros, to help me see how much I have actually learned and grown from it. I took all the things from my list and put them into the song. I was so ready to not carry that relationship around anymore, and it really helped. Pros and cons lists are my jam!”

More about Skyler Day and her music:

Singer/songwriter and actress Skyler Day can now add producer to the list. When the world shut down due to the pandemic, Day was desperate to make music. But working with a producer over zoom didn’t feel right for songs so personal. So, she decided to learn how to produce music herself. After spending months tearing apart, rebuilding, and turning a rotting shed in her backyard into a tiny music studio, she got to work.

Day moved into the studio January 1 and didn’t come up for air until June. She watched hundreds of YouTube tutorials, took courses, and spent hours on Pro Tools forums, all while writing, recording, producing, and mixing what would become her third EP, “Songs from The Greenhouse.” The studio was dubbed The Greenhouse after Day asked her Instagram followers for suggestions, and an unexpected fan, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, recommended the name — because, well, every inch on the inside is painted green. The moniker stuck and made the perfect title for the project, a tribute to where every bit of the project was made.

The EP consists of five songs that prove, from her stunning vocals and painfully honest lyricism to her unique and captivating production, Skyler Day is most definitely an artist-to-watch. Day has captured the attention of fans across the globe, including GRAMMY-winning artist Kacey Musgraves, who handpicked her for a mentorship that focuses on putting more women on stage at major music festivals, including ACL Festival, which Day is slated to play this fall. She has also sold out venues like the Troubadour and Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, and was named a finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards and International Songwriting Competition for her song “6 Feet Apart”, produced and co-written by Steve Solomon (“Say You Won’t Let Go” James Arthur).

On top of her music career, Day is a well-established actress recurring on shows such as NBC’s Parenthood and Law & Order: SVU, the Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars, and most recently FOX’s The Resident.

Visit Skyler Day’s official website at www.skylerday.com. Connect with her on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.