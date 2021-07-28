The Blues Brothers To Play Concert Benefiting The Last Prisoner Project

MJ Unpacked has announced a Blues Brothers concert benefiting the Last Prisoner Project. The concert will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21, 8:00 – 11:00 pm at The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The concert is exclusively available to registered MJ Unpacked attendees.

“The Blues Brothers. At The House of Blues. In Las Vegas. MJ Unpacked. To raise money for the Last Prisoner Project. Come on!” said Jim Belushi, who was bestowed his role in the Blues Brothers in honor of his late brother John Belushi. “It’s our combined efforts that will lead to the release of all non-violent cannabis prisoners.”

Dan Aykroyd is back as Elwood Blues, joined by Jim Belushi as Zee Blues. Together, Elwood and Zee bring the magic of the legendary Blues Brothers to life in an electrifying live show backed by The Sacred Hearts band — Las Vegas musical icon Jerry Lopez will be joining the group on stage along with other special guests TBA. It’s an evening of singing and dancing to hits from the official Blues Brothers canon like “Soul Man” and “Sweet Home Chicago” plus classic tunes from the vast catalog of great American roots music.

“For me and I think many others, the Blues Brothers evoke the brash exuberance and fun and joy of our earliest experiences with cannabis,” said Steve DeAngelo, founder of Last Prisoner Project. “The Blues Brothers have always told it the way they see it, and walked whatever they talked — so it’s an honor to stand beside them in this important cause.”

Tickets are $150.00 each and can be purchased through MJ Unpacked registration . Including additional opportunities to donate onsite, all net proceeds from this benefit go to the Last Prisoner Project in support of their efforts to ensure every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free.

“As our event creates the opportunity for this high-impact executive level audience to gather, it’s both an honor and an obligation for us to support the hero work of the Last Prisoner Project,” said George Jage, CEO of Jage Media. “It is a collective responsibility of everyone in our industry to reverse the injustices of the war on drugs.”

MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis CPG trade event designed to both drive commerce and integrate access to capital.

Attendance to MJ Unpacked is exclusive to cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above and accredited investors. There are a limited number of exhibit spaces available for ancillary companies. MJ Unpacked is free for retailers (dispensary license holders and their managing teams).

Free for retailers

$149.00 All Inclusive Early Registration for brand executives and accredited investors

About MJ Unpacked

All it takes is a spark. Premiering October 21 & 22 2021, MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands at the center of it all, with unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and access capital. In a newly imagined format, executives are free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market. MJ Unpacked is produced by Jage Media, Inc. For more information, please visit: https://mjunpacked.com .

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

About Jage Media

Founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, Jage Media launched in early 2020 with a veteran team of cannabis investors, including: BDSA; CanopyBoulder; Keneh Ventures; Panther Opportunity Fund; and cannabis industry veterans Jay and Diane Czarkowski, co-founders of Canna Advisors, through their Trailhead fund. The company is poised to fill the critical gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. https://www.jagemedia.com