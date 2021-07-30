Edge Of Paradise Release Music Video For “The Unknown”

Los Angeles based Edge Of Paradise have announced the upcoming release of their new studio album, “The Unknown” on September 17, 2021. Today, the band has released a new single and video from the album, the title track, ‘The Unknown’.

“This is a dynamic, cinematic song interlaced with meaningful and intimate lyrics, coming from the depths of the band’s soul. The centerpiece of the album for us. Fragility, intertwined with unbelievable strength, to deliver an empowering message: find strength within yourself and choose hope over fear,” says vocalist Margarita Monet of the title track to Edge Of Paradise’s upcoming album.

Pre-order/save ‘The Unknown’ on CD/Color Vinyl/Digital HERE: https://orcd.co/eoptheunknown

“The Unknown” is Edge Of Paradise’s fourth studio album, coming on the heels of their well-received third album, and Frontiers Music Srl debut, “Universe”. The band teamed up with renowned producer Howard Benson (Halestorm, My Chemical Romance, Seether, etc.) who, together with Mike Plotnikoff (Halestorm, Three Days Grace), and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace) helped the band craft their biggest sounding album yet. Add in mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids) and you have a fool proof recipe for a sonically stunning album. “The Unknown” builds upon where “Universe” left off, developing Edge Of Paradise’s overall symphonic and metallic sound while bringing it to the next level. Gigantic hooks paired with monolithic guitar riffs in a spacious sea of symphonic sounds will immediately grab listeners and whisk them away on the band’s sonic, and lyrical, journey.

Edge of Paradise’s founding members, singer Margarita Monet and guitarist Dave Bates, have found their perfect partners in crime with the addition of drummer Jamie Moreno and bassist Ricky Bonazza. The band, tighter than ever, is ready to blow everyone away once they are back on the road with this stunning new music in tow. Current plans are for the band to tour extensively through 2022 in support of “The Unknown” as well, with touring announcements coming up soon.

Watch the previously released music videos for the singles ‘My Method Your Madness’ HERE: https://youtu.be/Q46MWDHx1F0 and ‘Digital Paradise’ HERE: https://youtu.be/vPRLypNTxg8

The band is also offering fans the opportunity to win a six-string custom built guitar with railhammer pickups and a custom design paint job. The guitar was used by guitarist Dave Bates in the band’s ‘Face The Fear’ video, which was filmed a few years ago in Iceland. See the video (and guitar) HERE: https://youtu.be/FnObE8xdw5E Full details on the contest and how to enter can be found on the band’s website HERE: http://www.edgeofparadiseband.com/store.php

‘The Unknown’ Tracklist:

1. Digital Paradise

2. My Method Your Madness

3. Tidal Wave

4. The Unknown

5. Believe

6. False Idols

7. You Touch You Die

8. One Last Time

9. Leaving Earth

10. Bound To The Rhythm

11. My Method Your Madness (Industrial Remix) Bonus Track

LINE-UP:

Margarita Monet – Vocals, keys

Dave Bates – Guitars

Jamie Moreno – Drums

Ricky Bonazza – Bass