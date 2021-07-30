THE HAUNT Announce North American Tour As Support for THE HU!

The Haunt have announced a 28-date North American Tour as direct support for Mongolian folk rock and heavy metal band The HU. Kicking off September 9 in Indianapolis, ‘The Hun Tour’ hits all four corners of the U.S. (plus Canadian dates in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver) before wrapping on the West coast with its final show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Halloween.



Fresh from their first in-person headlining show since the start of the pandemic that saw 300 fans pack Respectable Street in West Palm, the band is anxious to return to many of the same cities they played while on their last North American Tour with Palaye Royale.



Comprised of Anastasia Haunt (lead singer), Maxamillion Haunt (guitarist, singer, and producer), Nick Lewert (drummer and producer), and bassist Nat Smallish, the band is riding a strong wave of support from press, radio and DSPs while also being tapped to contribute their original song “Hollywood” to the Hulu Original Film ‘PLAN B,’ which was directed by Natalie Morales (of Parks and Rec) and stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, who wore a Haunt t-shirt in the film’s opening sequence. Check out Icon Vs. Icon recent interview with the band at this location – PRESS HERE



The quartet will be showcasing material from their recently released Social Intercourse EP (featuring the breakout song, “Love You Better”), which Alternative Press dubbed, “Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” while introducing brand new material from their forthcoming debut album co-produced by the band along with Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft of Escape The Fate, who’s worked with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Ashley Tisdale, and Grammy Award nominated producer Brandon Friesen (The Kooks, Sum 41, Three Days Grace).

The Hu ‘The Hun Tour’ with The Haunt

Sept 09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

Sept 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sept 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Sept 16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Sept 17 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sept 18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sept 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept 22 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Sept 25 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

Sept 30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct 01 – Dallas, TX @ The Hifi – Dallas

Oct 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct 05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct 06 – New Orleans, LA @Republic New Orleans

Oct 12 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Oct 13 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

Oct 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater – Minneapolis

Oct 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)

Oct 16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Oct 18 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Oct 19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Oct 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @The Complex – Rockwell

Oct 21 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Oct 23 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall – University of Calgary

Oct 24 – Edmonton, AB @ The Midway Bar

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

