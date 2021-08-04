Billie Eilish Releases “Male Fantasy” Official Live Performance Via Vevo

Vevo has rolled out Billie Eilish’s Official Live Performance of “Male Fantasy” off her latest album, Happier Than Ever via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “Male Fantasy” follows the release of Billie’s previous Official Live Performance of “Your Power.”

“All of us at Vevo have been huge fans of Billie for years and love working with her. We got to collaborate with her so closely on these Official Live Performances evident in how much they blend with her aesthetic and the creative sound of this new material.” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, “Billie is always so involved in the vision of her music videos, and her detailed input is a huge part of what makes these performances special. It’s been such a pleasure watching her blossom into the superstar that she is today, from her first music videos, to very intimate fan shows, Billie is truly one of a kind. We look forward to more successful future collaborations.”

Billie Eilish and Vevo have a long and collaborative history, working together for exclusive live performances of “my boy” through their DSCVR Artists to Watch program, “you should see me in a crown” and “bitches broken hearts” for Vevo LIFT and “when the party’s over,” “bellyache” and “you should see me in a crown” for Vevo’s LIFT Live Sessions in 2018.

Billie worked closely with Vevo’s team to create a space for the performance that was the perfect blend of elegant and retro, and soft but powerful. Shot on 35mm film, “Male Fantasy” sees Billie sitting on a bed in a luxe, dimly lit hotel room, surrounded by soft bedding and velvet drapes. Her sweater is draped from her shoulder as moonlight pours through French doors, giving the performance an after-hours feel. Her delicate vocals fill the space as Finneas appears perched on a dresser, softly plucking his guitar.

Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.