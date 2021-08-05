A Killer’s Confession Release “Tell Your Soul” Single Featuring Chad Gray

A Killer’s Confession, the band led by vocalist Waylon Reavis, have released its brand new single “Tell Your Soul,” featuring Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray today via Wake Up! Music Rocks. The single is from the band’s highly anticipated third album coming out later this year. Stream or download at this location.

“This song was an amazing collaboration between Sahaj Ticotin, Chad Gray, and myself,” states Waylon Reavis. “It was an honor to work with such true professional artists on such a powerful song. I hope everyone can feel the raw emotion and are moved just like I am when they listen. This song is about forgiveness and acceptance of one’s own shortcomings. I want to thank Chad and Sahaj for being such great friends and recording this song with me. Wombat absolutely crushed this video. Amazing talent all the way around!”

“Waylon has wanted to do a song with me for a very long time, and earlier this year, we tried, but the song just didn’t fit either one of us,” says Chad Gray. “So we went back to the drawing board with Sahaj Ticotin. The song really spoke to me, so we went for it. Everything just seems to fall into place. I’m really excited about this release. My boy Wombat absolutely killed the video. I’m stoked for this song to drop. It’s a nice prelude to some more solo stuff I have on the way. I can’t wait for you all to hear this. Enjoy.”

A Killer’s Confession is on tour now with Gemini Syndrome. This summer, the band will be playing several festivals, including Orlando Metal Fest, Metal In The Mountains, Incarceration Festival (with Mudvayne), and a sold-out hometown show in Akron, OH, on August 6th to celebrate the release of the new single.

AKC Tour Dates:

With Gemini Syndrome

Aug. 6 – Akron, OH – Empire Concert Club SOLD OUT

Aug. 7 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Ballroom

Aug. 8 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Aug. 10 – Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

Aug. 11 – OKC, OK – 89th St Collective

Aug. 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

Aug. 14 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

Aug. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Headline shows / Festivals:

Aug. 18 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

Aug. 20 – Jacksonville, FL – Acchetype

Aug. 21 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Metal Fest V

Aug. 24 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Aug. 25 – Huntsville, AL – Sidetracks

Aug. 26 – Pipestem, WV – Metal In The Mountains

Sep. 10 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration

Formed in 2016 in Cleveland, OH, A Killer’s Confession (AKC) is led by vocalist Waylon Reavis and consists of Morgan Bauer (drums), JP Cross (bass), and Tommy Church (guitar).

AKC has been releasing songs from their upcoming third album entitled Remember, starting with the title track in January 2021. The label is releasing the entire album as singles leading up to the full release later this year. “Tell Your Soul” will be their seventh release on this album.

In 2019, Pepper Gomez, the founder, and CEO of Chicago and Miami-based Wake Up! Music Group signed the band. The band releases music through the rock division of the label, Wake up! Music Rocks. The Wake Up! Music Rocks division was created one and a half years ago when Pepper Gomez enlisted the leadership of Julie Reavis and Waylon Reavis. The Reavis’ management of the label has brought a series of great releases to the world of rock.

A KILLER’S CONFESSION:

Waylon Reavis – Vocals

JP Cross – Bass

Tommy Church – Guitar

Morgan Bauer – Drums

For more information, check out the band online:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ akillersconfession

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ a_killers_confession

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ WaylonAKC