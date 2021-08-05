MTV Entertainment Studios Inks New and Expansive Deal with Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone

MTV Entertainment Studios announced today a new and expansive deal with co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone which includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series – 2022 marks the franchise’s 25th – through an unprecedented 30th season in 2027.

This new and expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios encompasses the following distribution:

Paramount+ 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies – two for 2021



Comedy Central channel South Park series through Season 30



“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation – Paramount+. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park continues to keep its place in the cultural zeitgeist with this year’s South ParQ Vaccination Special which ranks as the #1 cable telecast of the year with nearly 3.5M total viewers across the night and The Pandemic Special, which reigns as cable’s #1 scripted telecast of 2020. In addition, South Park received its 19th Emmy nomination with a nod for The Pandemic Special in the Outstanding Animated Program category. The series has earned five Emmy Awards to date and a George Foster Peabody Award.

Comedy Central’s South Park launched on August 13, 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.com.

The deals were negotiated by their long-time attorney, Kevin Morris and Park County’s Keith Pizzi.