Netflix Reveals First Teaser Trailer For ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4!

Brace yourselves! Netflix is coming out swinging with the first glimpse of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4. The newly released teaser trailer centers around THE signature event of The Karate Kid universe — The All Valley Karate Championship.

The teaser reveals “the soul of the valley is on the line” as long-time rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawence (William Zabka), along with John Kreese (Martin Kove), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan), prepare to battle it out.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere in December on Netflix.