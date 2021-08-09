Ice Nine Kills Drop Child’s Play Inspired New Single “Assault & Batteries”

Slashercore outfit, Ice Nine Kills have continued the roll out of their highly anticipated new album ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’ (out October 15th via Fearless Records) today with the release of brand new track and official music video for “Assault & Batteries”. The new track is inspired by the Child’s Play movie franchise that spawned the iconic, psychotic killer Nice Guy doll, Chucky. Stream the track here and watch the official music video below.

Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares: “It was only one month ago that we painted the walls of Wall Street red with the release of ”Hip To Be Scared.” Now, we proudly present, “Assault & Batteries, a brutal ode to an iconic two-foot tall demonic doll.”

‘Assault & Batteries’ follows the release of “Hip To Be Scared“, the first single from ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’, that paid homage to the Bret Easton Ellis classic, ‘American Psycho’. The track has already clocked up 2.6 million streams with 1 million YouTube views.

A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album ‘The Silver Scream’, ‘The Silver Scream 2:Welcome to Horrorwood’ doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band’s cinematic muse.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, Ice Nine Kills celebrate pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of b-movie schlock and iconic horror on ‘Welcome to Horrorwood:The Silver Scream 2’ and it’s prequel, ‘The Silver Scream’. Physical pre-orders of the album are available now here.

‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’ Track Listing

1. Opening Night…

2. Welcome To Horrorwood

3. A Rash Decision

4. Assault & Batteries

5. The Shower Scene

6. Funeral Derangements

7. Rainy Day

8. Hip To Be Scared (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

9. Take Your Pick (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. The Box (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyue & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

11. F.L.Y. (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

12. Wurst Vacation

13. Ex-Mørtis

14. Farewell II Flesh

Helpless teens, unhelpful authorities, supernatural forces, masked killers, and “final girls” abound in the shocking, blood-soaked songs of The Silver Scream. Each piece focused on a different horror classic, including “The American Nightmare” (A Nightmare on Elm Street), “Thank God It’s Friday” (Friday the 13th), “Stabbing in the Dark” (Halloween), and “It Is The End” (It). For 2020’s ‘Undead & Unplugged: Live from the Overlook Hotel’ EP, the band recorded in the location used in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, the inspiration behind “Enjoy Your Slay,” featuring Kubrick’s grandson, Sam.

‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood’ saw guitarists Ricky Armellino and Dan Sugarman, bassist Joe Occhiuti, drummer Patrick Galante, and Charnas return to producer and collaborator Drew Fulk (As I Lay Dying, A Day To Remember), who produced and mixed ‘The Silver Scream’, which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single “A Grave Mistake” and Top 20 hit “Savages.”

The band’s synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to Slipknot and Rob Zombie and saw them become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their “Merry Axe-mas” mobile game. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. With 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 405 million career streams, a combined social media reach of over 950k, over 71 million views on YouTube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most vicious forces.