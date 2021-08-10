Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ 4K, Blu-ray™ and Digital Release Set For October; Special Features Revealed

Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds will be available for the first time 4K, Blu-ray™ and Digital On October 12th, 2021 via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Brad Pitt takes no prisoners in Quentin Tarantino’s high-octane WWII revenge fantasy Inglourious Basterds. As war rages in Europe, a Nazi-scalping squad of American soldiers, known to their enemy as “The Basterds,” is on a daring mission to take down the leaders of the Third Reich.
The release will include over two hours of bonus content, including:
- Extended & Alternate Scenes
- Roundtable Discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell
- The New York Times Talk
- Nation’s Pride – Original Short
- The Making of Nation’s Pride
- The Original Inglourious Basterds
- A Conversation with Rod Taylor
Check out the official box art for the film below!
