Inglourious Basterds
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ 4K, Blu-ray™ and Digital Release Set For October; Special Features Revealed

Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds will be available for the first time 4K, Blu-ray™ and Digital On October 12th, 2021 via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Brad Pitt takes no prisoners in Quentin Tarantino’s high-octane WWII revenge fantasy Inglourious Basterds. As war rages in Europe, a Nazi-scalping squad of American soldiers, known to their enemy as “The Basterds,” is on a daring mission to take down the leaders of the Third Reich.

The release will include over two hours of bonus content, including:

  1. Extended & Alternate Scenes
  2. Roundtable Discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell
  3. The New York Times Talk
  4. Nation’s Pride – Original Short
  5. The Making of Nation’s Pride
  6. The Original Inglourious Basterds
  7. A Conversation with Rod Taylor

