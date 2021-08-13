Seether To Release Career-Spanning ‘Vicennial – 2 Decades Of Seether’ Compilation In October

Seether’s upcoming album, Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether, tells the remarkable story of the South African quartet’s career and chart-topping success. The 20 songs on this compilation have amassed 16 #1 chart positions and all are Top 5 multi-format radio hits. This collection is an audio summary of the first 20 years of Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artists, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence. The album, due for release on October 15th via Craft Recordings, was carefully curated by frontman Shaun Morgan and highlights tracks from his band’s eight full-length albums—including early breakthrough singles “Broken” and “Fine Again”; the recent #1 on both the Rock and Active Rock charts, “Dangerous”; as well as their fan favorite cover of Wham’s “Careless Whisper.” Known for their dedication to their fans, Seether selected fan submitted artwork for the album cover.

Pre-orders for Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether begin today, including a Seether.com -exclusive 1,000-unit limited-edition custom mixed opaque purple 2-LP vinyl. Pre-order/pre-save here.

On October 7th, to celebrate the album’s release, the band will perform all 20 tracks in sequence live one time only at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA. This event is an Aftershock After Party for the opening night of the sold-out Aftershock Festival, where the band will be appearing on October 8th with Metallica, Rancid and others. Tickets for Vicennial – Live are on sale now at Seether.com.

Since Seether aren’t able to tour outside of the US right now, they wanted to find another way to bring this special show to their fans around the world. On November 11th, the band is hosting a special Vicennial – Live Online event through a partnership with the premium digital live platform Moment House. There will be shows at 6pm PST, 6pm GMT and 6pm JST where fans are able to vote for that time zone’s 10-song set. Additionally, the band will be appearing live for Q&A sessions and virtual meet and greets. Tickets for Vicennial – Live Online, as well as bundles that include merch and an exclusive 500 unit limited edition custom mixed opaque pink color 2-LP vinyl of Vicennial, are on sale now at Seether.com.

Reflecting on the band’s career, singer Shaun Morgan says, “Twenty years is a major milestone for us; we’ve been on an amazing ride – alongside our fans – and we plan to continue that journey. Putting Vicennial together gave us a chance to look back on our body of work over the years, and to rediscover some of our older songs during the pandemic that brought us all to a standstill. We hope that everyone enjoys the compilation as much as we do now, after this historic lockdown, and we look forward to seeing our fans again at live shows in the future.”

Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether features the following tracks:

1. Fake It

2. Remedy

3. Fine Again

4. Broken

5. Words As Weapons

6. Country Song

7. Let You Down

8. Rise Above This

9. Weak

10. Tonight

11. Nobody Praying for Me

12. Careless Whisper

13. Truth

14. Gasoline

15. Betray and Degrade

16. Breakdown

17. Same Damn Life

18. The Gift

19. Driven Under

20. Dangerous

Seether is the newest addition to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame’s popular “Right Here Right Now” exhibit. “Right Here Right Now” focuses on the evolution of rock and roll and its impact on the current generation of artists by taking visitors on an intimate journey into the stories of chart-topping acts. Utilizing personal artifacts, thought-provoking text panels and interactive displays, “Right Here Right Now” helps fans discover how Seether has influenced the new millennium. Seether joins other luminaries in the exhibit including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Alabama Shakes, Taylor Swift, The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves and The Weeknd.

ABOUT SEETHER

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether has amassed a global fan base that has grown organically, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort, and a sense of personal power. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 17 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams world-wide across all platforms. Seether is Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence. Their most recent album—their eighth—the acclaimed Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare for War), was released in 2020 via Fantasy Records. A primal mix of euphoria and misery, the album’s material ranks among the strongest of Seether’s illustrious career and includes the #1 singles “Dangerous” and “Bruised and Bloodied.” In addition to its work in music, Seether are also creators of the Rise Above Fest to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. Seether is: Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey and Corey Lowery.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.